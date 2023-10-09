A driver fatally struck a pedestrian Saturday evening on Snouffer School Road in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Police.

Police said they responded around 8:58 p.m. to the 8200 block of Snouffer School Road near Bonanza Way for a collision involving a pedestrian.

Officers found Carlos Tapia-Sosa, 47, of Rockville dead in the roadway, and the driver of the striking vehicle, a 2012 Hyundai Elantra, remained at the scene, police said. Olney man fatally shoots father at grandparents’ home, police allege

Police determined that the driver was traveling westbound on Snouffer School Road and struck Tapia-Sosa when he was crossing the street from south to north and was in the second lane of Snouffer School Road.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to police.

Police urge anyone who has information about the collision to call the county police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives at 240-773-6620.

This is the 13th pedestrian fatality in Montgomery County in 2023 so far, and there were 14 pedestrians killed in 2022, according to Zero Deaths Maryland, which is part of the Maryland Highway Safety Office.

Montgomery County currently has its Vision Zero plan in place, which is allocating resources to help eliminate serious-injury and fatal collisions on county roads for vehicle occupants, pedestrians and bicyclists by the end of 2030.