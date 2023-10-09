A Rockville man drank 11 mimosas in less than two hours at a Pike and Rose restaurant before driving and killing another driver, according to county prosecutors.

Surveillance video footage shows Kevin Orihuela, 22, drinking at a friend’s birthday brunch on Aug. 14, 2022. , according to prosecutors. Orihuela and his friends were participating in a “bottomless mimosas” deal at the restaurant.

After leaving the restaurant, he collided with a Ford Fusion, killing Noel Powell, a 62-year-old security supervisor who left behind a wife and two adult children. Olney man fatally shoots father at grandparents’ home, police allege

[NBC 4]

MCPD seeking help in identifying Silver Spring burglary suspects

The Montgomery County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in three burglaries at the Home Court store in Silver Spring last month.

According to MCPD, the three burglaries occurred in the overnight hours of Sept. 19, 25 and 30. The store is located in the 900 block of Philadelphia Avenue.

All three suspects are described as juveniles and are depicted in photos released by the department. They are also described as having fled the scene in a dark colored four-door sedan and in a silver four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 1-866-411-8477 and there is a reward of up to $10,000.

[WTOP]

Kids and Teens Day Out programs start Monday

A Montgomery County Recreation program provides a childcare option for parents of elementary and middle school aged children on school holidays. Kids Day Out and Teen Days Out are free partner programs with Montgomery County Public Schools.

The programs are held at county recreation centers beginning Oct. 9. There is no charge to participate, but registration is required. The program is available on Oct. 9, Nov. 1, Jan. 29, April 10, and April 22.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 63 degrees

