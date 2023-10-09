Montgomery County residents looking to take in picturesque fall landscapes can add Sugarloaf Mountain back onto their checklist, as the Dickerson attraction is set to reopen Tuesday following a nearly two-month closure–albeit with some new rules.

The mountain was closed off to visitors following an Aug. 19 attempted break-in at the Strong Mansion, which is located on the mountain. The prolonged closure had concerned neighbors and visitors unsure of the ownership group’s intentions amid zoning disputes with Frederick County.

Frederick County-based property owners Stronghold Inc. announced new regulations for the reopening of the 3,400-acre property in an effort to deter loitering around the mansion grounds. MoCo leaders, groups show support, share connections with Israel amid Hamas attacks

John Webster, president of the Board of Trustees at Stronghold, the nonprofit that privately owns and operates the property, estimated Sept. 20 that the site would reopen in two to three weeks once the new security measures were implemented. He said the closure had no relation to the zoning concerns.

Per a new post on the Sugarloaf website, operating hours will run 8 a.m. to sunset with the front gate closing at 4 p.m. Visitors must park in designated spaces. Parking along crossroads or “square” is not permitted, a change that will provide better access for emergency vehicles, according to the site message. Vehicles on the property after sunset will be towed. Cameras will capture license plate tag information of all vehicles entering the property.

Additionally, directional tire spikes were installed to prevent drivers from traveling on the wrong path. Security cameras were also installed along the property.

Advertisement

The reopening of Sugarloaf is welcome news for Maddy Barry, the winery operations coordinator at the Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard at 18125 Comus Road in Dickerson.

“We’re excited for them to reopen. We’re looking forward to getting some nice weather and happy to see more people hiking,” Barry said. “It’s always nice for us when the weather is nice not just for the winery, but to also see hikers coming out and visiting the mountain.”