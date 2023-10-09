Three City Council seats are up for grabs at the City of Gaithersburg’s 2023 elections on Nov. 7. Community members can learn more on the six candidates’ platforms through two forums scheduled for later in October.

The candidates are Neil Harris, Yamil Hernández, Daniel Lukomsky, Shanika Whitehurst, Omodamola Williams and Robert Wu.

Incumbent councilmembers Harris and Wu are seeking reelection this year for a third term.

More information about the candidates is available on the City of Gaithersburg website.

Forum in Asbury Methodist Village

The Asbury Democratic Club of Asbury Methodist Village, , a retirement community at 201 Russell Ave., will host a candidate forum at 2 p.m. on Oct. 20. It is open to the public and will take place in Parker Hall within the village.

Visitors of the community can enter the campus and check in at the Asbury Gatehouse at 301 Odendhal Ave. The forum is likely to end around 3:15 p.m., according to Maria Roberts, president of Asbury Democratic Club.

Roberts added that there are ground rules for attendees: no cheering or booing for any candidate, and questions during the Q&A session must be directed to all the candidates present.

There are no fliers, website or social media posting about the forum at this time.

Virtual forum

The second forum will be a virtual live debate hosted by East Gaithersburg United, a local neighborhood group, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 25.

According to the forum’s website, there are two sets of questions that candidates will respond to: one set is given to candidates ahead of time and the second set is developed from public input.

Visit the event website to sign up and submit questions you have for candidates. Questions about the event can be sent to info@eastgaithersburgunited.com.

The Kentlands Citizens Association held a “Meet the Candidates” forum on Oct. 3. The meeting was held virtually, and a recording is posted on YouTube.

All six candidates were in attendance and introduced themselves to community members, discussed issues in the city that they said need attention including affordable housing and transit.

