Moby Dick House of Kabob

Moby Dick House of Kabob, a classic Mediterranean restaurant chain, is opening a new location at 11431 A Rockville Pike Suite A in Rockville. The location was formerly the site of a Verizon store.

There was signage on the building and work trucks in the area.

Moby Dick is known for its kabobs, rice bowls and pita sandwiches, prepared with “traditional Persian cooking techniques (with a Mediterranean flair),” according to its website.

This will be the chain’s second Rockville location, joining the site at 14929-A Shady Grove Road. They have 26 other locations around the DMV area, according to its website.

Good Ducking Burger

Good Ducking Burger, a new burger place with an Indian twist, opened at 7929 Norfolk Ave. in Bethesda on Oct. 1.

The restaurant emphasizes its casual vibe on its website, saying “With Good Ducking Burger, we’re not trying to take ourselves too seriously, either…Just look at what we named the place.”

The cuisine is described as “smash burger meets Indian food.” The menu offers classic burgers, fries and chicken sandwiches, along with Indian dishes, such as Delhi Hot Fried Chicken, The Pato Del Sur and Bollywood Fries.

The owner of Good Ducking Burger, Chef Ashish Alfred, also owns Duck Duck Goose, a French restaurant with locations in D.C. and Baltimore. His new burger restaurant replaced the French eatery’s spot in Bethesda.

Buena Onda

Buena Onda, a Baja-inspired taquería with a fast-casual atmosphere, will open at 12137 Rockville Pike, Suite 14 in North Bethesda around mid-2024.

Buena Onda translates to “Good Vibes,” and the restaurant’s website states that is exactly what they want customers to feel.

Chef Jose Garces, who won Iron Chef America, opened his first flagship location of the restaurant in Pennsylvania in 2015 and has expanded throughout the state since.

This Rockville restaurant will be Garces’ first franchise location.

The eatery offers house-made chips and salsa, guacamole, tacos, burritos and bowls, and the interior of the taqueria will bring “the vibrancy of beach towns to you.”