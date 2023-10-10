Credit: Courtesy photo

Geometric Gem

With a three-dimensional cubist design, the Ezra natural rye wood bar cabinet is a functional piece of art. $2,299 at Crate & Barrel, 4820 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.; 202-364-6100; crateandbarrel.com

Credit: Courtesy photo

Blanket Statement

Snuggle up on a chilly fall evening with this handwoven corded throw. $60 to $65 at West Elm, 951 Rose Ave. (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda; 301-230-7630; westelm.com

Credit: Courtesy photo

Bowled Over

Handcrafted and hand glazed, the ceramic Frasier bowl adds an organic element to a coffee table, nightstand or side table. $129 at Pottery Barn, 4750 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda; 301-654-1598; potterybarn.com

Credit: Courtesy photo

Copper Top

Handmade metal pieces add unique texture and patina to a room. This dome pendant is made from recycled metals and crafted by Mexican artisans. $518 at Arhaus in Westfield Montgomery mall, 7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda; 301-230-2973; arhaus.com

Credit: Courtesy photo

Up Against The Wall

Textured wallpaper—and natural grass cloth-inspired designs in particular—have made a big comeback in recent years. York Wallcoverings’ Line Stripe, from the New Origins collection, features a metallic thread in a horizontal design. $130 per double roll through Sherwin-Williams, 4809 Auburn Ave., Bethesda; 301-654-7955; sherwinwilliams.com

Credit: Courtesy photo

Soft Slumber

Cozy velvet bedding is a fantastic seasonal switch for fall. Rich in texture and color, the Delwood quilt is made from washed cotton velvet with channel quilting and features a lightweight linen backing. $348 to $448 at Serena & Lily, 7121 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda; 240-531-1839; serenaandlily.com

This story appears in the September/October issue of Bethesda Magazine.