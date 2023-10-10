In the midst of Israel’s war with Hamas, Montgomery County Jewish communities are coming together to show their support for Israelis.

Starting on Saturday, Hamas, an Iran-backed terrorist organization, has waged a historic attack on Israel, invading from the Gaza Strip and firing thousands of rockets into the region, according to news reports.

As of Monday, over 900 Israelis have been killed, over 2,600 were wounded and over 150 are being held hostage, including the elderly, women, and children, according to StandWithUs, an international, non-partisan education organization that supports Israel and fights antisemitism.

Community members can also attend the DC area Vigil for Israel, hosted by Adas Israel and the Washington Hebrew Congregation in partnership with DC area synagogues. It starts at 7 p.m. today at the Adas Israel synagogue, at 2850 Quebec St. NW in Washington, D.C., and is also available via live stream on their event page.

“Join together with rabbis, cantors, and community leaders from all over the DC area as we gather in prayer, song, and solidarity following the horrific events in Israel over the past few days,” Adas Israel said on the event page. “Together we will draw strength from one another as we mourn deeply for those we’ve lost, stand with those now in peril, and pray earnestly for the peace, safety and security of our beloved Israel.”

The event is also sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, ADL, American Jewish Committee (AJC) and Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies.

Also, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington (JCRC) is hosting “A Vigil of Jewish Unity & Solidarity with Israel” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Congregation Har Shalom at 11510 Falls Road in Potomac.

JCRC is partnering with numerous synagogues, many in Montgomery County, including Beth Ami, Beth Sholom, B’nai Israel, B’nai Tzedek, Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, Har Shalom, Kol Shalom, Shaare Torah, Tikvat Israel, Washington Hebrew, ADL, AJC and JFGW.

If any attendees need babysitting for children ages 5-11, then they can register online on the event page.

Additionally, residents who want to learn more about the Hamas attacks can attend “Israel at War: A Webinar Conversation,” today at noon, hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington and the JCRC. Ambassador Dennis Ross, counselor and William Davidson Distinguished Fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, will discuss the current crisis in Israel on Zoom.

Then, the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, based in North Bethesda, is accepting donations from community members through its Israel Crisis Relief Fund.

“We are heartbroken and incensed by the surprise attacks by Hamas on Israel,” the Jewish Federation said. “Please donate to support the relief efforts as the crisis unfolds.”

