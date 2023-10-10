There have been 690 arrests of juveniles in Montgomery County in 2023, and the year isn’t over yet. In comparison, 699 juveniles were arrested in all of 2022, according to Montgomery County Police Department data.

While these numbers are lower in comparison to 2019 – when there were 1,646 arrests of juveniles – officers and prosecutors are still concerned.

Capt. Marc Erme, director of criminal investigations for Montgomery County police, told WTOP that juvenile crime “is a small portion of our crime overall,” but he is concerned about the nature of the crimes committed, including carjackings and burglaries. He said he would not be surprised if children as young as middle school age were involved in recent high profile robberies. Montgomery County and D.C. Jewish community rally in support of Israel

Playground visible from I-270 removed after more than 40 years

A playground behind the Londonderry Apartment complex in Gaithersburg has been entirely removed, according to the MoCo Show. The playground was visible from I-270 and became well-known in the community for its unusual slides, swings, and monkey bars that were shaped like human characters.

A representative from the apartment leasing office told the MoCo Show that they removed the equipment after an inspection in August.

Five floating pumpkin patches scheduled in October

The Montgomery County Recreation is hosting multiple “Floating Pumpkin Patch” events throughout the month of October.

At the event, children between the ages of two through 12 can swim with pumpkins in a pool and decorate pumpkins. The activity is $5.

The events will be held on Oct. 20 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Germantown Indoor Swim Center, Oct. 21 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Swim Center, Oct. 27 from 7:30-9 p.m. at Olney Swim Center, Oct. 28 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center and Oct. 29 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center.

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 66 degrees

