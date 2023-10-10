On Sunday evening, three days after Hamas launched a series of devastating terrorist attacks on Israel that left at least several hundred people dead and thousands more injured, Montgomery County Public Schools took to social media and…issued a reminder that schools would be closed on Monday for a staff professional day.

As MCPS’ silence toward the atrocities continued for a fourth straight day Tuesday, the message of “schools are closed” was perhaps all too fitting for a district frequently caught off-guard during last year’s deeply troubling wave of school-based anti-Semitic attacks.

Despite our region having one of the highest concentrations of Jewish people in the United States — and that families in our area have had loved ones killed, abducted, missing or otherwise still in the line of fire — MCPS has inexplicably not yet joined other local institutions in speaking out and offering support.

That silence must end. Terrorism that takes place on weekends or thousands of miles away does not absolve schools of the responsibility to address atrocities, plan for potential violence that may reverberate locally, help students and staff who are directly affected, and encourage families to do their part to help.

As both an MCPS parent and a Holocaust educator, I strongly urge MCPS to speak immediately and publicly. The district should:

Condemn the terrorist attacks. There are legitimate political differences of opinion that people of goodwill have with respect to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. And then there is terrorism. The intentional slaughter of innocent people is never an acceptable means to achieving any end. Full stop.

Protect children who may be at risk of retaliatory violence. MCPS leaders should state unequivocally that it will not tolerate anyone in any school who may seek to use these barbaric acts as a pretext for either additional anti-Semitic attacks or violence against Muslim or Arab-Americans members of our community.

Support students and staff whose loved ones have been lost or remain in harm’s way. Students and staff of affected families are experiencing trauma that in some respects is similar to 9/11. These individuals (and others who may join them as the war continues) should be reminded of and provided with the full range of mental health and counseling support that MCPS offers.

Provide sources of unbiased information. Social media reports of the terrorist attacks and their aftermath are already drowning in lies, false images and other forms of misinformation. MCPS should provide community members with reputable news outlets they can follow for accurate information.

Encourage students and families to make donations to relief efforts. Children are naturally empathetic and want to help those in need. Relief agencies such as Save the Children and Magen David Adom are mobilizing to provide emergency health and medical services throughout Israel and Gaza; MCPS should promote these and other agencies responding to civilian casualties.

Explain how classes will include the terrorist attack and its aftermath into their curricula. When the wave of anti-Semitism hit our area last year, I found that my students needed an outlet to share their feelings and emotions. The same principle applies here. Classes of all subjects should carve out appropriate time and opportunity for students to do so in a safe space.

In her “Speaking Out Against Racism and Hate” speech delivered last spring, MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight stated that schools must “STAND UP AND ACT by doing what we do best: EDUCATING.”

She is correct. But silence is the antithesis of educating. Silence invites fear, sparks mistrust and can even lead to violence. Silence has no place in a world crying out for love, tolerance, and respect.

Now is the time for MCPS to ensure that its “no place for hate” moniker is not simply a slogan, but a meaningful mantra backed up by real action. More than 160,000 students and their families are waiting. The district’s silence must end now.

Adam Zimmerman teaches a seventh grade Holocaust class at Temple Beth Ami in Rockville.

