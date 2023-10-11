Funding for a new affordable housing development with 76 new apartments and the renovation of 141 existing apartments has been provided by Montgomery County’s Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA). The apartment building, Park Montgomery West, at 8856 Piney Branch Road, is located in Silver Spring along the Purple Line Corridor.

“Too often, when a neighborhood increases its amenities, the existing residents are forced out because of unaffordable rents,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich in a press release. “As the Purple Line station comes to the neighborhood, this project preserves, improves and expands affordable housing options.”

The project is estimated to cost $98.8 million, with $34.7 million towards construction of the building and $64.1 million for renovation of the existing building. [Source of the Spring] Montgomery County Council passes Pedestrian Master Plan

Autism Society of Maryland expands into Rockville

The Howard County Autism Society rebranded to the Autism Society of Maryland (AUSOM), and has now expanded into Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties. AUSOM shares an office with the Autism Society of America in Rockville.

According to AUSOM Executive Director Melissa Rosenberg, autism is the fastest growing developmental disability in the U.S. and there is an increasing number of adults and families reaching out for information and services.

“And so I’m hoping that we can step in and partner with all of the other community organizations doing this work, but also to fill some gaps,” Rosenberg told Montgomery Community Media. [My MCM]

Advertisement

Gaithersburg to host first “Taste of Rio”

On Sunday, Oct. 15, the City of Gaithersburg will host its first ever “Taste of Rio,” a food-fueled festival similar to Bethesda’s “Taste of Bethesda.” The festival will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. in Rio Lakefront at 9841 Washingtonian Blvd.

Vendors and restaurants at the festival include Burgerfi, Charley Prime Foods, Donutchew, Kung Fu Tea, Miss Toya’s, Nandos Peri Peri and Yard House. The MoCoShow’s Mr. MoCo will emcee part of the event. [The MoCo Show]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 68 degrees.

Advertisement

In case you missed it…

Sugarloaf Mountain set to reopen Tuesday, now with cameras and tire spikes

Another Moby Dick coming to Rockville, new Indian and Mexican food coming to Bethesda

Montgomery County Council passes Pedestrian Master Plan

Advertisement