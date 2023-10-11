Credit: Courtesy photo After Chevy Chase’s Dian Seidel returned from volunteering abroad with her husband, friends who’d enjoyed emails about the couple’s adventure suggested she should write a book. Seidel started with essays (one placing first in the 2022 Bethesda Magazine adult essay contest), and then she got to the book, Kindergarten at 60: A Memoir of Teaching in Thailand (Apprentice House Press, June 2023). “For older adults who have some energy, health, the ability to travel and want to do something useful, maybe this will inspire them to try something similar,” she says.

Credit: Courtesy photo In September, 10-year-old George Johnston IV will begin his third season as a sports correspondent for NFL Slimetime, a half-hour weekly TV show on Nickelodeon. He records “George Knows Football” segments in his Brookeville basement, veering off script at times to insert some personality with his energetic “G Four Out!” signature sign-off. “This is the perfect opportunity for me to throw myself into being a sports broadcaster and analyst when I get older,” says the sixth grader at Rosa Parks Middle School in Olney.

Credit: Courtesy photo Caroline Hickey’s middle-grade novel, Ginny Off the Map (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, June 2023), is about a determined 11-year-old girl who starts a geography camp while her dad is deployed overseas. The Chevy Chase author says she likes to write for ages 8 through 12 because books had such an impact on her as a girl. “Reading has the ability to teach kids about the world in a different way,” Hickey says. “Books are so helpful at that age for trying to understand and be empathetic to other people.”