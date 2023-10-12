The 60th annual Rockville antique & classic car show will be from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. this Saturday at the Rockville Civic Center Park, located at 603 Edmonston Drive.

There will be 31 car clubs represented at the event, including Ferrari and Packard. The event is free to attend, and there will also be a flea market, live music, foods and drinks for attendees.

The Mayor and Council of Rockville will select one vehicle to receive the Mayor and Council Award, as they do every year.

For more information, visit the City of Rockville's website.

Ledo Pizza Corner Shoppe now open inside Giant in Olney

A new Ledo Pizza Corner Shoppe opened in the Giant located at 18140 Village Center Drive in the Olney Village Center.

The eatery will offer “take and bake” pizzas, which are frozen baked pizzas that customers can take home and put in the oven later. They will also have fresh, hot pizzas available too.

Ledo Pizza’s first Corner Shoppe opened at a Giant in Anne Arundel County this summer. [The MoCo Show]

The Bethesda Row Arts Festival will bring 165 artists to the area this weekend

The 25th Bethesda Row Arts Festival will be taking place Saturday and Sunday.

The event is free and walkable, and people can browse and buy various types of art, such as painting, wood, glass, sculpture and metals.

About 30 of the 165 artists are local, living within an hour of Bethesda.

The festival will stretch across five blocks on Bethesda Avenue, Woodmont Avenue and Elm Street. [WTOP]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high of 73 degrees.

