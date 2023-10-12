A 19-year-old man has been arrested, and other suspects are sought, in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in Gaithersburg.

Around 9:55 p.m. Monday, Montgomery County Police said they responded to the 7900 block of Spiceberry Circle in Gaithersburg for reports of shots fired.

Police determined that Nicholas Zavala-Aguilar, 19, of Gaithersburg, arrived at the location in a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee. Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the other passengers in the vehicle.



While Zavala-Aguilar was driving through the parking lot, the front passenger fired his gun multiple times from the Jeep, police alleged. He then drove away and left the scene, police said. Spikes in antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ+ incidents drove Md. hate uptick in 2022, per State Police report

There were no injuries reported, but the gunfire struck one apartment and three vehicles in the parking lot, according to police.

While on the scene, officers said they received surveillance video of the shooting, which has been released to the public, and identified the suspects’ vehicle. Their Jeep was found in the area, and two suspects excited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, police said.

Zavala-Aguilar was then located in the area of Muncaster Mill Road and Norbeck Road and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond, police said. He was charged with first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to digital court records.

Zavala-Aguilar is being represented by a public defender, and the Maryland Office of the Public Defender did not immediately respond to comment Thursday afternoon.

Police urge anyone with information regarding these additional suspects or this crime to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the “www.p3tips.com” link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477.

Police said they are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the other suspects, and tips can remain anonymous.

