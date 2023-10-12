Coming to the big screen, Taylor Swift is bringing her “Eras Tour” concert film to theaters beginning Thursday. Fans who were unable to attend her tour can still take part in the fun and watch the entire show from the comfort of a movie theater seat.

To celebrate the premiere, these two Montgomery County events will make you feel in "Style," because "All You Had to do Was Stay" and enjoy the T-Swift festivities.

Dov Jewelry at Rockville Town Square (36 Maryland Avenue, Rockville) is hosting a free, two-day Eras Tour event from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Swifties of all ages. In true Eras Tour fashion, attendees can make friendship bracelets, shop exclusive merchandise and listen to their favorite Taylor Swift songs throughout the day. On Oct. 14 from 2 to 6 p.m., attendees can add sparkle to their hair with a tinsel pop-up station.

For Swifties 21 and older looking to forget some of their “Champagne Problems,” Hello Betty is hosting a Swiftie Friday Frenzie on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. The bar will feature Swift-inspired cocktails–priced at $13 to honor the singer’s lucky number. DJ Jamie Burr will bring the T-Swift classics and attendees can trade friendship bracelets. Cocktails include Lavendar Haze, Champagne Problems and The Taylor Spritz.