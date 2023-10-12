Each week, MoCo360 will select Shining Stars of the Week from Montgomery County public and private schools.

Varsity Boys Soccer

Seniors Lawrence Ahwireng Jr. and Erik Rodriguez Torres each scored three goals in Damascus’ 9-0 victory over the Magruder Colonels (0-4) on Monday. Damascus senior Erik Rodriguez Torres (No. 9) makes a play on the ball. Credit: Damascus

Torres played 73 minutes and also collected an assist for a total of seven points.

Ahwireng, Jr. played 59 minutes and added an assist as well for seven total points.

The Hornets (8-1) take on the Seneca Valley Screamin’ Eagles (3-6) at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Varsity Girls Volleyball

Senior Casey Bradley starred in the Richard Montgomery Rockets’ 3-1 victory against the Damascus Hornets on Oct. 5. Bradley had eight aces, a 96.6% serving percentage, nine digs, three assists and 23 points.

For her efforts, Bradley was named the Player of the Match, an honor she previously received on Sept. 30, 2023, and Sept. 22 and 29, 2022.

Next up for Richard Montgomery (13-2) is the Paint Branch Panthers (8-5) at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 17.

Varsity Football

Running back Gideon Ituka led the way for the Gaithersburg Trojans (5-1) in their 42-19 victory against the Magruder Colonels (3-3).

Ituka, a senior, rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Ituka looks to continue scoring as the Trojans take on the Seneca Valley Screamin’ Eagles at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Germantown school.

