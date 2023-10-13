Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School defeated Springbook High School in a Tuesday night doubles match that marked Montgomery County Public Schools’ first pickleball game.

The game is part of a pilot season that introduces 11 MCPS schools to the sport. It’s a first of its kind in Maryland, according to MCPS Director of Systemwide Athletics Dr. Jeffery Sullivan.

“I do believe there’s such positive energy around this sport that Pickleball is here to stay,” said Sullivan. (MyMCMedia) MCPS to pay $9.7 million to settle Damascus football ‘brooming’ sex assault case

The Farmhouse Bistro lands on hot new restaurants list

Eater Washington DC included The Farmhouse Bistro at the Crossvines on its list of “The Hottest New Restaurants Around D.C., October 2023.”

The Poolesville spot is dining destination, winery and events space. The Farmhouse Bistro is headed by Maryland native Luis Montesinos and features dishes like fried clam and lobster sliders, wild Chesapeake Bay rockfish and an aged brisket burger. (Eater DC)

Serial hardware thief gets prison time

Terry Tompkins, 42, of Temple Hills pleaded guilty to more than a dozen thefts at various hardware stores.

Tompkins was sentenced to four years in prison and a further five on probation.

Investigators said that one incident included Tompkins leaving Ace Hardware in Silver Spring with a cart full of copper wire and other items and attacking a store employee who tried to record Tompkins. (DCNewsNow)

Today’s weather: Sunny and 70˚.

