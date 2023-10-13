A man’s body was found Wednesday morning in a car fire in Gaithersburg, but police say they don’t think foul play is a factor.

Around 9:36 a.m. on Wednesday, Montgomery County Police and Fire Rescue personnel responded to the 17100 block of Downing Street in Gaithersburg for a vehicle fire, according to police.

Police in a news release said they located a dead man inside the vehicle, and his body was transported to the state medical examiner's office in Baltimore for an autopsy that will determine the official cause and manner of death. Police have not released the victim's identity.

The police department said officials don’t believe foul play is afoot, and there is no known threat to the public. However, this is an active and ongoing investigation, according to police.