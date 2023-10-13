Montgomery Blair High School received a bomb threat early Friday morning that led to a building evacuation and an investigation by Montgomery County police and K-9 units who determined the threat to be not valid.

Blair principal Renay Johnson posted on X, formerly Twitter, Friday at 7:14 a.m. that the school had received a bomb threat and county police and school security were at the school. Johnson wrote that a notification about the threat was sent out to Blair families.

Staff and students who were on campus were directed to leave the and wait outside, according to the post. Those who had not yet entered the school building were not permitted to enter until school administrators received the “all-clear directive” from police, Johnson wrote. Body found in car fire in Gaithersburg The threat at Montgomery Blair High School has been determined not valid. Students will be returning to their normal activities.#mcpnews pic.twitter.com/HjwrcnRrCs — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) October 13, 2023

At 8:49 a.m. Johnson provided another update via X and wrote, “We have a large campus and 19 outside classrooms. Our police partners are checking all areas. If students need to be dismissed, parent/guardians reunification area is at the firehouse next to our school. Classes will resume once we receive the all-clear from police.”

Teachers and students who were arriving at the school were instructed to stay in their cars in the parking lot, while some parents were given the OK to pick up their children from school, according to Montgomery County Police Department radio transmissions.

Advertisement

Police have given us the all-clear. Staff and students can re-enter the building. Report to period 3. Thank you! — Renay Johnson (@blairprincipal) October 13, 2023

According to police radio transmissions, students and staff were directed to go to the football stadium behind the school for safety. At approximately 9:18 a.m., police said on radio transmissions that the building was cleared for students and staff to return inside of the building.