Montgomery County is offering $100,000 in grants for local houses of worship to bolster security in wake of terrorism and war in Israel and the Gaza strip, County Executive Marc Elrich announced in a news release Friday afternoon.

Elrich said in the release that he is expediting the funds from the existing Nonprofit Security Grant program. Bomb threat at Montgomery Blair High School determined ‘not valid’

“This immediate funding will allow us to respond more quickly. We plan to process these requests as expeditiously as possible,” Elrich wrote. “Although war in Israel may be thousands of miles away, we must not believe we are immune to the effects here in Montgomery County.”

Elrich said the Montgomery County Police Department has heightened patrols around Jewish and Muslim gathering places, in response to the war.

“We have County residents who have lost family and friends over the past week following this terror attack and ongoing war. Our hearts and sympathies are with them,” Elrich wrote. “Montgomery County’s diversity is its strength. We thrive being welcoming to all people. While we still have challenges, we are only going to solve problems and bring peace through unity and mutual respect.”

Elrich encouraged residents dealing with trauma from the events to call the County Crisis Center at 240-777-4000.

He also encouraged the community to “remain vigilant” of potential threats and to call 911 in an emergency, or call the MCPD non-emergency line in cases of suspected suspicious activity at 301-279-8000.