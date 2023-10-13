A Metro custodian contractor was seriously injured in a stabbing Wednesday evening outside the Silver Spring Metro Station, according to WMATA.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Metro Transit Police and Montgomery County Police responded to a stabbing by the station’s entrance, WMATA said in a news release.

The Metro contractor was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, according to WMATA. Bomb threat at Montgomery Blair High School determined ‘not valid’

Daniyom Tesfaye, 38, of Burtonsville was arrested by Montgomery County police and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to digital court records.

He is being held without bond, and his bond review hearing is scheduled for Friday, court records said. Tesfaye’s attorney information is not currently listed in available online court records.

He was previously convicted of second-degree assault in 2005 in the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, digital court records indicate.

Advertisement