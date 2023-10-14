Dominance is the norm for Quince Orchard football.

In a trip to Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville on Friday night, the Cougars kept their record unblemished in typical fashion, trouncing the Rockets 43-7.

The victory means the two-time defending 4A Maryland State Champions from Gaithersburg have been victorious in 37 straight games and 49 of their last 50, dating back to the beginning of the 2019 season. The Cougars lone loss in that period was a 22-13 defeat to Northwestern in the semifinals of the 2019 state playoffs.

“You got to be able to keep your foot on the gas pedal constantly, and it’s hard to do that because we’re the hunted,” Quince Orchard Head Coach John Kelley said after the victory. “Because we’re circled on everyone’s calendar, everyone wants to see us lose, we got to come out on Friday nights and compete.” Quince Orchard quarterback Nino Mazullo (#14) runs for a score against Richard Montgomery on Oct. 13. Credit: Shaun Chornobroff

Much like its previous two campaigns, Quince Orchard football has commanded the game on both sides of the ball in its 7-0 start. Led by senior quarterback Nino Marzullo, who had two touchdowns passing and one rushing against Richard Montgomery, the Cougars are averaging 37.9 points per game.

Marzullo has 14 total touchdowns and only two interceptions on the season. Complimenting the consistent quarterback play, junior running back Iverson Howard has led a potent rushing attack. The junior netted his 11th rushing touchdown of the season in Friday’s game, as well as a receiving score.

A huge 4th down conversion ends up with Quince Orchard QB Nino Marzullo evading a couple tackles and scampering in for a 14-yard touchdown. pic.twitter.com/xZwMfxT12d — Shaun Chornobroff (@SChornobroff) October 13, 2023

Defensively, the Cougars have swallowed opponents. In total, they have yielded only 29 points this season and shutout opponents in five of their seven games. Prior to giving up a touchdown in the second quarter on Friday, the only time the Quince Orchard defense had given up points was a 29-22 victory against Stone Bridge on Sept. 14.

Leading 7-0 in the first quarter, Quince Orchard allowed Richard Montgomery (3-4) to move the ball into its territory. On third down, 24 yards from the end zone, junior defensive back Aydan West intercepted a pass from quarterback Anthony Dixon Jr. and took it 80-yards to the end zone to quickly make the score 14-0.

The Quince Orchard defense allowed seven points against Richard Montgomery on Oct. 13. Credit: Shaun Chornobroff

“Our defense, all we know is next play if anything bad is happening,” said West. “Wherever we are on the field … we stopping them period. All it is, is don’t let them get in the end zone.”

On numerous occasions, the Rockets high-octane passing attack allowed them to drive into Cougars territory, but a tenacious pass rush along with a disciplined secondary kept Richard Montgomery from keeping pace on the scoreboard.

“Their pass rush is fierce. We expected it, but at the same time, until you actually play against them you can’t really prepare for it,” said Richard Montgomery head coach Nicholas Coates.

The lone score for Richard Montgomery came when they were already trailing by 21. Dixon Jr. fired a ball to receiver Kyle Morrison. A Quince Orchard safety whiffed on a diving attempt to deflect the pass, allowing Morrison and the home fans temporary jubilation before the Cougars responded with another score.

The Cougars have won three state titles since 2018, becoming a perennial juggernaut among Maryland public schools. Now writing their own legacy, this year’s Quince Orchard team is aiming to uphold what has become expectation for the Cougars.

“We have a lot of competitive people, guys that like to win,” said Kelley. “Guys that are hungry to win.”