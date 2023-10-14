This evening, Dr. Monifa B. McKnight, superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools, released a statement encouraging parents to “be vigilant regarding distressing social media content.”

McKnight’s statement is beyond offensive. Numerous jewish students, including myself, have been deeply impacted by the ongoing events in Israel. Personally, I spent the past summer in Beer Sheva which is located about 25 miles from Gaza. My Great-Grandparents fought in the Haganah after escaping Nazi Germany. I also have many friends in the IDF and family that lives in the region.

Like many teenagers, I am active on social media but even more so during the outbreak of violence this past Friday. I am mindful of what I choose to post but what is going on in Israel is distressing and must not be silenced. I have watched as many of my favorite towns have been destroyed and am living in a constant state of anxiety regarding the safety of my friends and family. Bomb threat at Montgomery Blair High School determined ‘not valid’

The world must bear witness to the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas. Encouraging students to remain silent about Israel sets a dangerous precedent. During the Holocaust, the world’s silence had devastating consequences.

Seeing some of the graphic content circulating on Instagram, such as images of bloodied clothing, decapitated babies, and destroyed villages, is deeply distressing. However, silencing and sheltering students is the least effective approach our education system can take.

Proper education is crucial to prevent history from repeating itself. MCPS should be promoting open dialogue and encouraging students to voice their opinions rather than silencing them.

Darci Rochkind is co-president of the Bethesda Chevy-Chase Jewish Student Union as well as the president of No Place For Hate, which works in cooperation with the B-CC JSU.

