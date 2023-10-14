2023 is clearly a year that MCPS would like to do over.

For decades, MCPS has been successful at silently covering up scandals, providing publicly accepted justifications for shortcomings, and engineering a community image that easily deflected any form of critique. Until 2023, MCPS has been able to exist much like a 1920s mobster – in a way that was self-sustaining and self-beneficial and removed from any blame or repercussions.

But 2023 has been different. This year, a hole has punctured the dam of MCPS immunity. Decades of mismanagement, broken promises, lost focus, and misused resources have begun to flow through the community.

In addition to the continuation of subpar testing scores, the community has learned about the Vigna conviction, the Damascus settlement, the East Silver Spring settlement, embezzlement, the Biedleman promotion and the bias showed toward religious families that want to opt-out of sexually explicit material.

Parents who previously might not have questioned the quality of an MCPS education are now wondering if the flaws on display are systemic. Parents who previously had no doubts in the direction and leadership of the school system find themselves wondering if the leadership could be trusted to run a bake sale.

As a result, there are new voices speaking up across the county. This is refreshing if you believe that when new perspectives, voices previously not included, are added to the conversation that they strengthen the end result. However, this is incredibly scary if you are one of the voices that for years have been successful in silencing others, and you feel your power and influence slipping away.

MoCo education can't be decided by conservative activists. Bomb threat at Montgomery Blair High School determined 'not valid'

This piece was a dog whistle to all the activists and politicians that have held the reins of power for decades in MCPS. It signaled: begin to rally now around the concept of exclusion and hate or we will lose our power.

What is most offensive about this particular dog whistle is the high-pitched frequency of the call is hidden by the language of diversity and inclusion. The election of Board of Education members in Montgomery County and the influencers on MCPS have never been based on the principles of diversity and inclusion.

An overwhelming majority of people that have held a seat on the Board of Education have been ordained via the MCEA Apple Ballot, a union entrenched with the political majority in Montgomery County. As a result, The Democratic Party, which is lockstep with the MCEA and the Apple Ballot, flexes its muscle and further limits any diversity of thought by branding a candidate for a non-partisan seat as somehow contaminated if they do not have a D next to their name.

The local media in the county, this publication included, too intimidated to offer non-bias coverage, fall in line via the issues they cover and the endorsements they make. The activism exercised at PTA meetings or at Board of Education meetings is one sided, and rarely seeks to include new or marginalized voices or different perspectives. The current activists, a small but loud group of people, all hold the exact same ideas and work quickly to publicly ostracize people that are different based on how they worship, the color of their skin or a rally that they attend.

What our public education system needs now more than ever is more activists. They can be conservative. They can be Muslim. They can be Hispanic. They can be moms (and dads). They can be retired. They can be from the special-needs community. Every voice matters.

If we are to pride ourselves on diversity and inclusion in Montgomery County, it means as a community we must realize it does not currently exist. To establish it, we must no longer tolerate when the term is used as a cover-up for the powerful pursuing their own ideological goals and demand it be practiced for what it is – the contribution of voices and opinions different than our own.

Caleb Michaud of Rockville is a parent of two elementary age students at MCPS.

