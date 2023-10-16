While three Democratic leaders have called for a boycott of the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee fall gala on Oct. 22, it appears the protest does not have teeth for other committee members and elected county Democrats – the majority of whom say they’ll participate.

Earlier this month, Somerset Mayor Jeffrey Slavin wrote a letter urging donors to withhold fundraising and boycott the committee’s fall gala until chair Saman Qadeer Ahmad resigns. Slavin was the second prominent party member to call for Ahmad’s resignation.

The gala, which will be held at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, is one of the biggest fundraisers for the local branch of the party, with tickets starting at $120 and sponsorship levels as high as $5,000. According to an email newsletter sent by MCDCC on Sunday, only 50 tickets to the gala remained available.

In his letter, Slavin stated concerns including “incompetence, alarming lack of transparency,” “gross intimidation,” “unpaid taxes” and “financial mismanagement.” In addition to serving as the mayor of Somerset, an incorporated town in the Chevy Chase area of the county, Slavin previously served as first vice chair, deputy treasurer and trustee of the Maryland Democratic Party.

“While there is much blame to go around, much of the ethics deficit we have been forced to witness in recent times is directly the fault of Chair Ahmad, who has created a toxic environment through bullying, dishonesty and malevolence,” Slavin wrote. “It is time that she put her blind ambition behind her and resign for the good of the Party.”

Ahmad has denied all allegations made against her and rejects calls for her resignation and the boycott.

Advertisement

“Why would I resign based on a false allegation?” Ahmad told MoCo360 in an August interview about a previous call for her resignation. “I was elected to this position, and I have worked hard. This is not just about the work of one person, but the work of a committee.”

Ahmad also accused Slavin of trying to create division in the party, likening him to House Republicans.

Nathan Feldman, who represented District 15 on the panel, gave up his seat on the committee on Oct. 10, citing poor leadership, dysfunction and a lack of financial transparency, and alleging committee leaders worked to further personal agendas rather than serving the public. He had called for Ahmad’s resignation in August, alleging she had pressured him to vote certain ways.

Advertisement

Liza Smith, who represents District 14 on the panel, joined calls for a boycott on Oct. 10 on her social media account.

“I too now am joining Mayor Slavin and Nathan Feldman in calling for a boycott of the fall gala unless [Ahmad] resigns from [MCDCC],” Smith posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Smith has been a vocal critic of the committee’s leadership in the past, accusing committee leaders of trying to keep operations out of the public eye.

Advertisement

MoCo360 reached out to the 20 members of the committee who had not publicly spoken out about the boycott, and the 10 who responded all said they will still attend the gala.

“The calls for a boycott have fallen flat. A handful of people will not attend. That is their decision and makes no difference to me. Only a few gala tickets remain and the night will be a spectacular success,” said Jayson Spiegel, who represents Dist. 17 and is an assistant treasurer on the panel. He said the goal of the gala is to motivate party members and celebrate volunteers.

At least seven of the 11 Montgomery County Councilmembers will attend the gala. Councilmembers and representatives for Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large), Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2) Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4), Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5), Natali Fani-Gonzalez (D-Dist. 6) and Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7) confirmed they would be attending.

Advertisement

Representatives for Council President Evan Glass (D-At-large), Will Jawando (D-At-large) and Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large) did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for councilmember Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3) said they were not authorized to share details of Katz’ schedule with the public.

A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Dist. 6) also confirmed he will attend the gala.

Most committee members who spoke to MoCo360 said it’s about honoring the work of the party and volunteers. Seven individuals who do not serve on the panel will be recognized with awards for their dedication to the party at the gala.

Advertisement

“I plan to celebrate the individuals that are being recognized for their service to the community and the party,” Michelle Whittaker, an at-large member of the panel, wrote in an email. “Boycotting the gala hurts the organization as a whole, which I think is misdirected and harmful to goals I think all party members share around mobilizing voters and electing Democrats.”

In regards to Feldman’s departure, committee members shared mixed sentiments. Some members chose not to comment on Feldman personally, but said he did the right thing by leaving if he no longer felt comfortable serving.

The role of the Central Committee is supporting the Democratic Party and electing Democrats to public office,” said Jim Michaels, who represents Dist. 16. “…That job includes helping to fundraise so that the Party has the necessary resources … if one of the members is not willing to fulfill that part of the job, then stepping aside to allow someone else to fill the role and represent their community and district is appropriate and the honorable thing.”

Advertisement

Some members shared that they disagreed with Feldman’s allegations.

“The rhetoric, personal agendas and actions from a small group of detractors are without merit and, flat out, baseless,” said Marc Anthony Robles, who represents Dist. 39

Sarah Brand-Wiita, an at-large member of the panel, was the only member who spoke with MoCo360 and directly supported Feldman’s allegations.

Advertisement

“I believe Nathan,” she wrote in an email. “Serving with him has been an honor.”

The MCDCC serves as the chapter of the Democratic Party in Montgomery County, and its duties include selecting candidates to replace Democratic General Assembly members from the county who leave their posts mid-term. The committee is responsible for 41% of Montgomery County delegation appointments.

In 2023, the committee was tasked with choosing four delegates and one state senator. The vacancy process has been criticized by good-governance activists and elected officials as undemocratic, and on Monday morning, state Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said he expected his chamber would take up reform legislation in the coming General Assembly session.

Advertisement

The MCDCC has been subject to significant scrutiny from constituents and some public officials this year.

Committee leaders told members in a closed session in June that the panel owed $13,608 to the IRS, after an agent stopped by their Rockville offices to threaten a lien, according to members of the committee and leaked documents. The debt stems from underpayment in 2017 and 2018, prior to Ahmad’s time as chair. In August, the committee voted to pay off the remaining debt, but some committee members who spoke to MoCo360 on the condition of anonymity criticized committee leaders for not being transparent about the debt.

“We have settled the matter appropriately, and we have issued a statement and been very clear about it. So that really is all behind us,” Ahmad told MoCo360 earlier this month.

Advertisement