Faces in the Seneca Valley Screamin’ Eagles crowd were painted and cheers were aplenty as the school celebrated homecoming. But the same celebration to bring energy for the home team invigorated the road team to spoil the fun. By the game’s end, the Gaithersburg Trojans were celebrating a win, 28-14.

“This was a homecoming wreck, so we did exactly that,” said senior running back Gideon Ituka.

Ituka was the star of Friday’s game as he followed his offensive line and senior fullback Brayden Randolph to the open running lanes. Ituka broke off multiple big gains, finishing with 26 carries for 304 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

“I couldn’t have done it without my line,” Ituka said. “They made the holes. They made the blocks. My fullback made good blocks and I was reading off them and finding those holes and picking up some yards and score. Shout out to my line and my fullback.” Gaithersburg senior wide receiver Michael Nwaogwugwu returns a punt against the Seneca Valley Screamin’ Eagles on Oct. 13. Credit: Kyle Barber

Trojans Head Coach Shawn Prather said Ituka's huge performance wasn't the original game plan.

“The game plan was going to throw the ball a little more tonight,” Prather said. “Except he got the train going so we kept the train going.”

By halftime, Ituka was nearing 170 yards rushing along with three touchdowns with the Trojans at a comfortable 21-0 lead. Then, late in the third quarter the Screamin’ Eagles began to slow down Ituka and find the end zone twice on a pair of touchdown throws from senior quarterback Elijah Frazier to bring them within seven points. Gaithersburg linebackers Amari Wilkins and defensive tackle sophomore Barry Ituka. Credit: Kyle Phoenix

Rather than panic, the Trojan defense tandem of senior linebacker Amari Wilkins and sophomore defensive lineman Barry Ituka, Gideon’s younger brother, began to bring heavy pressure.

“We didn’t want them to score,” Wilkins said. “But communication was key and we bounced back.”

By the game’s end, Barry Ituka, Wilkins and senior defensive linemen Kendric Dumgmo were competing for the most defensive stops as they all notched two sacks each and combined for 11 tackles for loss. The desire to spoil the Screamin’ Eagles homecoming was a part of their motivation.

“We want them to leave homecoming sad,” Wilkins said. Gaithersburg senior linebacker Amari Wilkins stands on the sideline awaiting the second half vs. Seneca Valley Screamin’ Eagles on Oct. 13. Credit: Kyle Phoenix

But that wasn’t their sole motivating factor. Ituka has his sights set on bringing Gaithersburg to the top of the county.

“We want to dominate. Win every game. Until we face ‘QO,’ Northwest, the top best two teams in the county,” Ituka said. “… We want to be one of the best. We trying to bring ‘G-burg’ back. Put it back on the map. That’s our goal, that’s our dream.”

Next up for Gaithersburg is a home non-conference game vs. Rockville at 6:30 p.m. Friday.