This story, originally published at 3:13 p.m. on Oct. 16, will be continuously updated throughout the day.
The threat issued against Montgomery Blair High School, located in Silver Spring, was determined to be “not valid,” Montgomery County Police said at 3:58 p.m. Monday.
There were no students or faculty on school grounds as of 3:18 p.m., police said on social media.
Students were placed in a secure location following the threat against the school, police said in a social media post at 2:52 p.m.
Only the students still present after dismissal had to take this precaution, police stated.
This follows a bomb threat received by Montgomery Blair High School on Friday morning, which was also determined to be not valid.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.