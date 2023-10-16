This story, originally published at 3:13 p.m. on Oct. 16, will be continuously updated throughout the day.

The threat issued against Montgomery Blair High School, located in Silver Spring, was determined to be “not valid,” Montgomery County Police said at 3:58 p.m. Monday. UPDATE: The threat at Montgomery Blair High School has been determined not valid. The scene is secured at this time. #MCPNews pic.twitter.com/qHP55IY8RO — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) October 16, 2023 Bomb threat at Montgomery Blair High School determined ‘not valid’

There were no students or faculty on school grounds as of 3:18 p.m., police said on social media.

Students were placed in a secure location following the threat against the school, police said in a social media post at 2:52 p.m.

Only the students still present after dismissal had to take this precaution, police stated.

This follows a bomb threat received by Montgomery Blair High School on Friday morning, which was also determined to be not valid.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. MCPD is investigating the validity of a threat received against Montgomery Blair High School.



Students remaining at the school following dismissal, have been placed in a secure location.



October 16, 2023