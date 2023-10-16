Joan Vassos, a Rockville resident and contestant on the first season of “The Golden Bachelor” made a dramatic departure in the most recent episode of the show when she decided to walk away after receiving a rose. Her reason: to help her daughter who had just delivered a baby.

“My daughter just had a baby. It wasn’t a normal, everyday delivery at all. Things go wrong. Even if everything went right, you need your mom,” she said on the show. “My family will always be first. Once you become a mom, you’re always a mom, even when your kids are older. Nothing is more important.”

The eligible bachelor, Gerry Turner, was admittedly “disappointed” and cried as Vassos exited. “The Golden Bachelor” airs Thursdays on ABC. [Entertainment Tonight] Bomb threat at Montgomery Blair High School determined ‘not valid’

Milk & Honey restaurant now open in Montgomery Hills

Replacing Willie T’s Seafood Shack, Milk & Honey is the latest addition of soul food cuisine in Silver Spring. The restaurant is located at 9326 Georgia Ave. and open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It shares a shopping center with Goldberg’s New York Bagels and Tropical Ice Cream.

Milk & Honey serves Southern and New Orleans-inspired food fare like shrimp and grits, fried chicken, biscuit and also offers brunch items like RumChata French toast and crab cake benedict. The new spot will be a quick-service restaurant with counter service, carryout, online ordering and pickup. [Source of the Spring]

County’s façade improvement initiative brings new mural to Hillandale shopping center

A colorful new mural, plus new signs and lighting were installed at the Hillandale Center on New Hampshire Ave. as part of the county’s efforts to revitalize and improve the look of commercial properties older than 10 years old.

Hillandale Center property owner Ben Bran spent just about $580,000 on the property’s facelift and half of the cost will be reimbursed to him from the county’s Façade Improvement Program. County Executive Marc Elrich and County Councilmember Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, praising the program and the shopping center’s new look. [My MCM]

Today’s weather:

Cloudy with a high of 59 degrees.

