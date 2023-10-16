A Republican candidate for the Maryland Sixth Congressional District race outraised all the other candidates, including Democrats, in the third quarter according to Federal Election Commission reports released Sunday.

Tom Royals, an Air Force veteran, raised $160,383 in the third quarter of period starting July 1 and ending Sept. 30, much of which came from individual donations.

Mariela Roca, also an Air Force veteran, is the second highest fundraiser among the Republicans, bringing in $100,775. In addition to individual donations, Roca received contributions from the Value in Electing Women PAC and Coherus Biosciences PAC. She also received a contribution from Reardon Sullivan, former GOP nominee for Montgomery County Executive.

At least 14 candidates have declared they are running after the district’s current representative, Democrat David Trone, said he would be running for U.S. Senate in a bid to succeed Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.). Bomb threat at Montgomery Blair High School determined ‘not valid’

Hagerstown Mayor Tekesha Martinez is leading the Democrats in third quarter fundraising with more than $151,000 raised in the period starting July 1 and ending Sept. 30.

Del. Joe Vogel (D-Dist. 17), raised $136,863 – but has raised a total of $252,812 since entering the race, the highest amount of any candidate. Martinez entered the race in July, while Vogel announced his bid in May.

Martinez and Vogel similarly received contributions from individuals from within Maryland and outside the state. However, Vogel received large contributions from elected officials and political action committees, including five national PACs that support progressive, Latino and LGBTQ candidates; U.S. Rep Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.); U.S. Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and Massachusetts State Sen. Julian Cyr (D)

Del. Lesley Lopez (D-Dist. 39) raised $104,348, and received contributions from a bevy of local elected officials – including Del. Edith Patterson (D-Dist. 28), Del. Bonnie Cullison (D-Dist. 19), Del. Emily Shetty (D-Dist. 18) and Sen. Nancy King (D-Dist. 39).

Rounding out the Democrats, Joel Rubin raised $86,740, Montgomery County Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large) raised $27,059 and Destiny Drake West raised $8,499.

Geoffrey Grammar has raised $19,293 – much of which came from his own personal funds – and has taken on $219,688 in loans. Data for Ashwani Jain was not available as of press time.

Republican Chris Hyser raised $49,732, Woodsboro Burgess Heath Barnes (R) raised $13,036, and former Del. Brenda Thiam (R-Dist. 2B) raised $10,771.

Former Del. Neil Parrott (R-Dist. 2A), who has not officially entered the race and is in an exploratory campaign, reported $34,637 in fundraising.



This is a developing story and will be updated.