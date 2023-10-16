Help your kid get all the milage they can out of their Halloween costume by attending one of these trick-or-treat events across MoCo. From live music to hayrides, there’s something for everyone this spooky season.

The Casey Community Center (810 South Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 21. Attendees can trick-or-treat, participate in crafts and spooky activities, and watch a musical and storytelling performance. Families can register for a specific timeslot, and entrance costs $25 for a household of up to six people.

Bethesda Row (4827 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda) will host a night of family-friendly Halloween celebration from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25. The shops and restaurants will offer treats and surprises, and attendees can pose for pictures with costumed characters. Tickets for children cost $5 and all proceeds will go to Manna Food Center, a food rescue program whose mission is to eliminate hunger in Montgomery County

From 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 28, the Lutheran Church of St. Andrew (15300 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring) is holding its “Trunk or Treat,” which also includes hayrides, a bouncy slide and pumpkin decorating. Admission is free, and teens can earn student service learning (SSL) volunteer hours to help with setup, cleanup and games.

The Village at Rockville (9701 Veirs Drive, Rockville) invites children to dress in their finest costumes and join the outdoor adventure from 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 28. A gift shop will offer fall decor, clothing and jewelry. Other activities include live music, trick-or-treating and interactive stations. Admission is free; the rain date is Oct. 29.

Pike & Rose (11580 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda) is hosting a Halloween adventure from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29. The morning will include childrens’ activities and entertainment, treats and costume characters. Tickets for children cost $5 and all proceeds will go to Manna Food Center.

