Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) is one of several county leaders from across Maryland who are requesting more authority in the oversight of funds they put towards education.

Montgomery County spends over $3 billion on its school system and that number will increase under current education reform plans.

“The county has no authority,” Elrich said. “We can’t even, for example, look at a budget line item and say we don’t think you should do that program.”

Senate Majority Leader Nancy J. King (D-Montgomery) disagreed: “He needs to do his job and let the school board do their job.” (MarylandMatters) Montgomery Blair High School threat determined to be ‘not valid’

Autumn leaves may be delayed, less colorful

Recent weather conditions, including a lack of precipitation, might affect this fall’s leaves as they change color.

“I think we are still on track to peak at the end of this week, but I don’t think it’s going to result in dramatic color this year,” said Maryland forester Melissa Nash. “We are still seeing more yellow and gold tones, as opposed to vibrant oranges and reds.”

Montgomery County falls behind other Maryland counties and is yet to see peak colors. (MyMCMedia)

Ice skating opens in Silver Spring

Reservations to skate are now open at Silver Spring Ice Skating Rink at Veterans Plaza.

The outdoor rink in downtown Silver Spring is open seven days a week and offers skate rentals of all sizes. (MoCoShow)

Today’s weather: 64˚ with slight chance of rain.

