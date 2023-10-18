A 13-year-old girl from Gaithersburg was kidnapped on Tuesday in Germantown but managed to escape, Montgomery County Police said.

The teen told police that between 3-3:15 p.m. Tuesday, two men approached her in a dark gray sedan near the intersection of Waring Station and Stoney Bottom roads in Germantown.

The men got out of the vehicle and forced the teen into their car, police said. Driver struck police officer on I-270 North during traffic stop

After the men started driving, the girl managed to get out of the car and run near the 20000 block of Placid Lake Terrace in Germantown, where a resident found her, according to police.

That was around three miles and an eight-minute drive from the area where she was picked up.

Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel transported her to an area hospital.

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation and ask anyone with information about the incident to call Special Victims Investigations Division detectives at 240-773-5400.