This story contains further analysis of the third-quarter fund-raising initially reported late Sunday.

Besides his heavy spending on television and digital advertising – $1.95 million to Atlanta-based Canal Media Partners for TV time and more than $900,000 to Washington-based Gambit Strategies LLC for placement of digital ads – David Trone’s latest FEC report showed him carrying an in-house campaign staff of more than 30 people. That’s nearly four times the number that the Angela Alsobrooks campaign reported retaining during the same period, while the Will Jawando in-house staff comprised just a couple of individuals.

Although a recent Alsobrooks statement boasted of her campaign setting a record for fundraising by a Maryland statewide candidate in a non-election year, her latest filing appears to overstate the amount of money she has available to spend during the primary for the Democratic Senate nomination.

That’s because, during the three months ending Sept. 30, nearly 70 donors to the Alsobrooks campaign exceeded the $3,300 per election limit to a candidate committee that individual donorsare currently permitted to make under federal law. Alsobrooks can retain these excess funds in an amount of up to $6,600 per contributor – but donations over $3,300 must be separated and can be utilized only if she wins the May primary and goes on to compete in the general election.

In the third-quarter filing, approximately $152,000 contributed to Alsobrooks were funds that cannot be used until the general election, according to an analysis of her FEC filing. About 30 Alsobrooks donors gave the $6,600 maximum – the total per-election limit covering both the primary and the general election, An additional 40 contributors, while giving less than the $6,600 maximum, nonetheless exceeded the $3,300 per election limit.

Because $272,000 of the funds raised by Alsobrooks during the second quarter of the year – following her announcement of candidacy – also fall into this category, it appears that as much of 20% of her current $2.1 million campaign treasury is off-limits pending her winning the primary and becoming the party’s nominee.

Jawando’s campaign faces a similar issue.

During the third quarter, five of Jawando’s contributors “maxed out” at $6,600, while nine others exceeded the $3,300 per-election limit – for a total of $21,250 that must be cordoned off unless he reaches the 2024 general election. Because about $47,000 of what he raised in the second quarter is also restricted to general election use, he, too, faces restrictions on use of approximately 20% of the $322,000 he reported having on hand as of Sept. 30.

Trone, as a candidate relying almost exclusively on self-financing, is operating without similar constraints. A 1976 U.S. Supreme Court ruling threw out as unconstitutional a post-Watergate reform that sought to limit the extent to which a candidate for federal office could draw upon his or her personal assets.

Among those donating the $6,600 maximum to Alsobrooks during the third quarter of this year was William “Mo” Cowan, a Boston-area attorney who is among only 10 Black U.S. senators to serve in that chamber since the Reconstruction era. Cowan was an interim Senate appointee for six months in early 2013, named to fill a vacancy pending a special election.

Cowan was appointed by then-Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, only the second Black person elected to the governorship of a state since Reconstruction. The latest FEC filings show Patrick, now a professor at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, donating $1,000 to bothAlsobrooks and Jawando – either of whom, if elected, would be Maryland’s first Black senator. Alsobrooks also would be only the fourth Black woman ever to serve in the Senate.

Closer to home, Alsobrooks reported receiving a $500 contribution from District 16 Del. Sara Love of Bethesda, who has yet to make a formal endorsement. Combined with nine members of the Montgomery County state legislative delegation who are on Alsobrooks’ endorsement list, this gives Alsobrooks and Trone the support of 10 members apiece from among the 35-personlocal legislative contingent.

Among the local state legislators who previously endorsed Trone is Del. Chao Wu of Howard County, whose district includes a portion of northern Montgomery. Trone’s latest FEC filing lists a $1,000 donation from the Trone committee to Wu’s campaign committee.

Trone’s success as the co-owner of Total Wine & More, a national chain of alcohol beverage retail outlets, enabled him to become a major donor to Democratic candidates and committees before being elected to Congress—where several recent analyses put him among the 20 wealthiest members.

Such largesse on Trone’s part has continued through the early months of the 2023-2024 election cycle, according to data compiled by the FEC website.

Trone has contributed nearly $200,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee this year, along with an additional $137,000 donated to his congressional colleagues – in increments of $3,300 and $6,600, the maximums permitted for contributions from outside individual donors.

Of the donations to congressional colleagues, a total of nearly $53,000 has gone to a dozen ofTrone’s fellow House members facing potentially competitive races this year. In turn, those 12 have endorsed Trone’s Senate bid in next May’s primary; they are among 61 current House Democrats to come out publicly for Trone over the past couple of months.