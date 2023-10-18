While an officer was conducting a traffic stop on I-270 North near Watkins Mill in Gaithersburg, he was struck by the driver he tried to pull over, Montgomery County Police said.

Around 3:48 a.m. Wednesday, Montgomery County Police said they were trying to pull over a driver they suspected to be under the influence.

An officer exited his patrol car to deploy stop sticks, which are used to deflate tires. While he was placing the stop sticks, the suspected impaired driver hit the officer, according to police.

The collision occurred between Watkins Mill Road and north of Middlebrook Road near exit 13, said MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer.

The officer sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital via a Medevac helicopter, Piringer said.

After striking the officer, the driver continued northbound on I-270 until another officer deployed stop sticks, forcing the vehicle to stop, according to police. Police said they arrested two people in the car.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and more information will be shared when available, the police department said.

The northbound lanes are blocked, and some of the southbound lanes opened back up at 5 a.m., Piringer said.