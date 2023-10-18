Four MS-13 members took an 18-year-old Olney woman to a wooded area and killed her with a machete in an “unauthorized” gang murder in May, Montgomery County Police and prosecutors allege in charging documents.

The body of Rosa Sanchez Merino was not recovered until late last month when one of the suspects led authorities to the site, police say.

The four people charged with first-degree murder were identified as:

Roberto Carlos Rivera-Delgado, 23, of Gaithersburg

Iris Yudella Alonzo-Salgado, 23, of Frederick

Aracely Abarca-Melgar, 21, of Manchester, New Hampshire

A 16-year-old male (MoCo360 generally does not identify minors charged as adults)

During the first week of May, Rivera-Delgado drove the suspects to a wooded area in the 3600 block of Brookeville Road in Olney to murder Merino, charging documents alleged.

The killers led Sanchez Merino into the woods and placed her on her knees, then each of them took turns striking her in the neck with a machete, according to charging documents.

Afterward, they buried her in a shallow grave in the woods, charging documents alleged.

Rivera-Delgado was arrested for a parole violation in Nevada and extradited to Maryland on Sept. 29. He met with detectives on Sept. 30, and identified the other suspects, explained what happened and showed where the grave was located, according to charging documents.

An autopsy performed Oct. 1 confirmed that Sanchez Merino was killed with sharp forced injuries, charging documents indicated.

Rivera-Delgado told police that he believes he is not currently in good standing with MS-13 because he participated in the “unauthorized murder” of Merino.

Abarca-Melgar was arrested in New York, where she awaits extradition to Montgomery County.

The suspects were transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where they are being held without bond.

Alonzo-Salgado and Rivera-Delgado are being represented by public defenders, according to digital court records, and Abarca-Melgar’s and the 16-year-old’s attorneys are not listed in these records.

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender told MoCo360 that they decline to comment.