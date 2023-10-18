The American Legion Bridge, infamous for its bumper-to-bumper traffic has a new future ahead and the Maryland Department of Transportation is seeking the public’s input. In November, MDOT will be hosting three open house meetings to get feedback from community members about the American Legion Bridge and 270 Corridor programs, which aim to address the traffic-choked highway and bridge in the Montgomery County.

Two of the open house community meetings will be held in Montgomery County. Read more information about the meetings here.

The first meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, 4301 East-West Highway.

A second meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Gaithersburg, 620 Perry Parkway. [NBC4] Montgomery Blair High School threat determined to be ‘not valid’

Gaithersburg Police Officer honored for life saving efforts

Officer Carissa Fortin earned the department’s “Life Saving Award” for her response to a domestic abuse incident this summer. According to police, she “demonstrated a calm and decisive officer as she responded to a call for service on July 30, 2023.”

Fortin, a 5-year-veteran, responded to a incident in which the victim of domestic abuse jumped out of a moving car. The victim’s armed was severely injured, but Fortin quickly applied two tourniquets to the arm to control the bleeding. She was recognized by Gaithersburg’s mayor and councilmembers Monday. [My MCM]

Advertisement

Silver Spring’s Tropical Ice Cream closes

The long-time ice cream spot in Silver Spring, Tropics Ice Cream & Jerk has closed and is up for rent, according to a report by Source of the Spring. The family-owned business has Jamaican roots and served a wide assortment of tropical fruit flavored ice creams, beef patties and jerk chicken.

Tropics Ice Cream was located on 16th Sreet and Georgia Avenue and shared a shopping center with Goldberg’s New York Bagels. Last week a new restaurant, Milk & Honey, opened up next door to the ice cream and Jamaican food spot. [The MoCo Show]

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 51 degrees.

Advertisement

In case you missed it…

MCPS catch-up: What we know about the Beidleman investigation

Montgomery County restaurant workers, owners split on tipped minimum wage legislation

MoCo Democratic Central Committee member accused of cyberbullying student

Advertisement