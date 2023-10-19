Gaithersburg’s Winter Lights Festival started selling tickets this week for its annual display at Seneca Creek State Park.,

The festival begins on Nov. 24 and ends on Dec. 31. All tickets have to be purchased online in advance, and admission costs $15 per car Monday through Thursday and $25 per car Friday through Sunday.

From Nov. 17-20, prior to the festival’s official opening, there will be four special events people can attend under the lights, including S’more Lights & Trolley Rides, Run Under the Lights, Sip & Sparkle and Leashes ‘n Lights. [Montgomery Community Media]

Outdoor Silver Spring Ice Skating Rink is now open

The Silver Spring Ice Skating Rink at Veterans Plaza opened on Oct. 12 for the 2023-24 winter season, according to Operations Manager Eric Rasch.

Skaters need to register and pay online in advance, and sessions last up to two hours. Adult tickets are $11, child and senior tickets are $10 and skate rentals are $6.

The rink will be open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. [Source of the Spring]

Metro Red Line doors will start opening much faster

Metro started automatically opening their train doors for the Red Line on Wednesday, which will allow them to open as soon as the train arrives.

Prior to this, operators would have to open and close doors manually, sticking their heads out the windows to see when to open the doors, which takes up to 15 seconds.

“Using Auto Doors eliminates human error from the process of operating our train doors, meaning a safer, smoother trip,” WMATA COO Brian Dwyer said. “Anyone who uses Metrorail has experienced the wait, standing at the door wondering when the doors will open. Our customers tell us they want Auto Doors back and this change will improve customer experience and safety.” [The MoCo Show]

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees.

