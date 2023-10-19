Each week, MoCo360 will select Shining Stars of the Week from Montgomery County public and private schools.

Here are the standouts from the week of Oct. 19:

Varsity Girls Volleyball

Freshman Kate Bickel led the way for The Academy of the Holy Cross Tartans’ 3-0 victory over the Bishop O’Connell Knights on Oct. 13.

Bickel delivered 11 points, an 88.2% serve percentage, eight digs, four assists and 14 receptions for the Kensington school.

The Tartans (22-0) look to maintain their winnings ways as they take on Alexandria’s Bishop Ireton Cardinals (5-11) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Varsity Football

Senior running back Gideon Ituka starred once again leading the Gaithersburg Trojans (6-1) in their 28-14 victory over the Seneca Valley Screamin’ Eagles (3-4).

Ituka rushed for 26 carries for 306 yards and four touchdowns. This follows a 200-yard, three touchdown performance last week against the Magruder Colonels.

Next up for the Trojans is a home game against the Rockville Rams (2-5) at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Thomas S. Wootton Patriots quarterback Matthew Repie threw for four touchdowns in the Rockville school’s victory against the Watkins Mill Wolverine 51-14.

The senior completed 14 of 25 passes for 237 yards, an average of 16.9 yards per completion and a quarterback rating of 127.8.

Wide receiver Jake Kelley caught six passes for 147 yards with an average of 24.5 yards per reception. The senior scored three touchdowns in addition to a 61-yard kick return for a touchdown and three punt returns for 55 yards for an all-purpose yard total of 263 yards.

This Friday, the Patriots (4-3) take on the Magruder Colonels (4-3) at 6:30 p.m. at home.

