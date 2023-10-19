This story, originally published at 4:11 p.m. on Oct. 19, was updated at 5 p.m. to add more information about the indictments and more background on the July 22 shooting.

Montgomery County Police Officer Justin Lee, 25, of Rockville was indicted Thursday for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

He was indicted for felony offenses of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. Teen driver who struck police officer will be held without bond

These officers were part of the Metropolitan Police Department, according to the indictment.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said he was indicted for several misdemeanor offenses, including:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

The Washington Post reported that his attorney is Terrell N. Roberts, III, and he did not immediately respond to MoCo360’s call for comment.

The Montgomery County Police Department announced Thursday that Lee will be suspended without pay and that they are taking steps to fire him, due to the indictment.

Lee has been on administrative leave from the department since he fatally shot a man suspected in four stabbings in Aspen Hill on July 22.

Franklin Castro Ordonez, 19, of Gaithersburg was suspected of stabbing four people in the areas of Colie Road and the Unique Thrift Store on Veirs Mill Road in an attack Montgomery County Police Assistant Chief Darren Francke called “unprovoked” and “random” at a press conference on July 22.

Body camera footage released weeks later showed Ordonez running toward Lee, knife in hand, and as a result, Lee shot him multiple times.

Lee began working with the department on Jan. 31, 2022 and attended the Jan. 6 insurrection prior to becoming an officer.

“Lee’s involvement in the January 6 insurrection was not discovered during this process, as he was not identified by the Justice Department in connection with the event,” police said.

Since they did not catch this during Lee’s background check, police said they “are initiating a comprehensive review of our background investigation process to determine whether adjustments need to be made.”

Lee was arrested Thursday in Washington, D.C., which is where his court appearance will be, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“I’m pretty disappointed and more than a little bit angry,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in a press conference Thursday.

Elrich said that he doesn’t understand how someone could attack law enforcement on Jan. 6 and then join a police department that was at the Capitol that day.

“It’s bizarre. It’s hard to understand the logic behind that,” Elrich said.

If anyone has tips on this case, they can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fib.gov.

