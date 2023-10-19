The influence of big money in politics has grown since the Supreme Court’s infamous Citizens United ruling. Thankfully Maryland allows for publicly financed elections at the county-level, which aims to level the playing field. But after two election cycles using the current system, it’s time for the General Assembly to make some important improvements.

Montgomery County became the first jurisdiction in Maryland to adopt local public campaign financing, establishing one of the most robust public campaign finance systems in the nation.

When I ran for office in 2018, I decided to participate in Montgomery County’s then-newly implemented public campaign finance system because I promised to be accountable to Montgomery County voters, not special interest groups. More and more candidates are participating in public financing, with eight of the 11 current members of the Montgomery County Council having used the system.

The program encourages candidates to seek out small contributions from individuals, which are then matched at a higher rate by the county. Public financing laws effectively reduce the influence of big money on local campaigns, level the playing field between incumbents and challengers, and make running for office more attainable for people.

In addition to Montgomery County, six of Maryland’s “Big Eight” jurisdictions have now enacted or will be implementing local public campaign finance laws in the 2026 elections — Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Prince George’s County, and most recently, Anne Arundel County.

Even with robust programs like we have in Montgomery County, there are limitations under state law that create a two-tiered system for candidates that should be addressed if the public finance system is to be truly successful in future Maryland elections.

Current limitations in state law prohibit candidates from using public funds to attend certain networking and community events. This includes events like the upcoming Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee (MCDCC) fall gala. The annual event not only celebrates the organization’s hardworking volunteers but is a meaningful opportunity for candidates and elected officials to network and talk directly with constituents and activists.

Given the purpose of public financing is to help level the playing field between deep pocketed candidates and those with fewer resources, prohibiting those in public financing from using their campaign funds to purchase tickets to certain events puts them at a unique disadvantage. With these spending constraints, candidates are forced to choose whether they will pay their own way — if they have the means to do so — or skip the event entirely.

This Catch-22 severely limits opportunities for candidates who rely on grassroots fundraising and cannot self-fund their campaigns. If public campaign financing is meant to level the playing field and increase accessibility and equity in running for office, these spending constraints do more harm than good.

As we push for more diversity in public office, we must ensure our public campaign finance systems, and the overall fundraising and spending abilities within them, are equitable for people of all backgrounds and socioeconomic status.

Expanding allowable uses of public funds through state law would benefit candidates, incumbents and voters. Public campaign finance programs are proven to be effective, bipartisan, and popular across the political spectrum.

They’ve been supported through bipartisan votes throughout Maryland, and both Democratic and Republican candidates using public campaign finance money have won elections at the state and local level.

Now that Maryland’s first jurisdictions have run successful elections with publicly financed candidates, it’s time to revisit the requirements and limitations within public financing, while ensuring these funds are raised and spent responsibly.

If we’re serious about increasing diversity in public office and supporting grassroots campaigns, we must make these systems work for everyone.

For now, I won’t be attending the MCDCC fall gala, and instead will be looking to our state legislators to take up this matter in the upcoming General Assembly session.

Evan Glass, a Democrat, is president of the Montgomery County Council.

