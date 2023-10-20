On the heels of a recent report noting Montgomery County Public Schools named for enslavers, about a dozen Magruder High School community members gathered at the school Thursday night to openly and respectfully discuss a possible name change.



Magruder, which opened in 1970, was named after an enslaver, who according to the 1790 Census, enslaved 26 people and also played a key role in the formation of the state of Maryland and is considered to be one of the founding fathers of the county.





The meeting included a discussion on what values are important to the Magruder community, which participants identified as diversity, family, dedication, faculty investment in students and loyalty. Seven MCPS schools named after enslavers could be on the way to changing their names

In February, a petition to rename the school was submitted to the Montgomery County Board of Education, which sparked the beginning of a process that is asking the Magruder school community to confront the county’s history of slavery and gauge its interest in renaming.



Faculty members, alumni, parents, historians and other community members participated in the first community engagement session, held at the school in the college and career counseling room. The conversation was led by Diana Suarez, a founding partner and consultant with Coaction Collective, an education consulting firm that Montgomery County Public Schools hired to conduct the community engagement portion of the process.

“This is about seeking to understand each other,” Suarez told the group.

On Thursday, Suarez said the goal wasn’t for the group to come to any conclusion or create a solution. Rather, the exercise was intended to spark conversation about the school community’s values, whether the name reflects those values, and the pros and cons of a name change. Participants were asked to not discuss other participants’ individual comments outside the room to allow for safe, open discussion.

Participants were asked to consider whether the Magruder name aligned with the criteria that names for newly constructed schools have to meet. Under MCPS guidelines that were most recently revised in June 2022, a school namesake must have “made a demonstrated contribution to the community, county, state, or nation and/or exemplify the core values of the Board and Board Policy.”

Board policies state that every school must “embody a culture of respect” grounded in the core values that “promote understanding, respect, civility, acceptance, and positive interaction among all individuals and groups.”

Some community members expressed strong support for renaming the school, noting that Black students and faculty come to school on land that was once a farm worked by enslaved people.

Other community members said while they acknowledged the legacy of slavery, Magruder has come to reference a community and geographical area as well as a school and were concerned a name change could be confusing.

But throughout small group and large group discussions, conversations were nuanced and thoughtful, with no tension or arguments about disagreements.

During the conversations, participants offered ideas for new names. Several participants suggested a geographical reference – such as Derwood High School – or another neutral reference, such as a state or county bird or flower.

Another suggestion was to rename the school for Emory Grove, an African American community in the area that was razed as part of “urban renewal” efforts in the 1960s and 1970s.

A few participants cautioned against naming the school for another person, concerned that problematic information could come out about a new human namesake.

The night also included a presentation from Montgomery History historian Ralph Buglass, a Rockville resident and MCPS graduate, who wrote the report “In Slavery’s Shadow: Surveying Montgomery County Public School Names.” The report outlines the history behind MCPS school naming and renaming process as well as the namesakes of each of the seven MCPS schools named after enslavers.

The other schools are Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, Francis Scott Key Middle School in Silver Spring, John Poole Middle School in Poolesville and Julius West Middle School in Rockville. No renaming petitions have been filed for these schools.

Buglass explained that one-third of Montgomery County households in 1790 enslaved people, and 33% of Montgomery County residents were enslaved. Magruder was part of the very wealthy and few 3% of slaveholders that could afford to enslave 21 or more people. Magruder died in 1811, 54 years before slavery was abolished.

“Slavery played a more significant role in Montgomery County’s story than is generally perceived today,” Buglass said.

Buglass said a lot of people hold the misconception that there wasn’t a lot of slavery in Maryland because there weren’t large plantations like in the South, and the state was part of the Union in the Civil War. But Buglass said if you were prominent, that meant you were a landowner, and if you were a landowner, that meant you enslaved people.

Magruder’s house still stands about three miles from the school and is privately owned. The slave cabin on the property is also still standing.

Montgomery History does not provide a stance on renamings. The goal, Buglass said, is to make sure community members are informed about the schools’ namesakes.

MCPS renamed a school one other time. In 2021, MCPS changed the name of Col. E Brooke Lee Middle School in Silver Spring to Odessa Shannon Middle School. The school was renamed in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

According to Montgomery History’s report, Lee was a powerful political figure and developer of Silver Spring in the 1920s who included restrictive covenants in residential properties that he built and sold. The covenants “prevented Blacks, Jews and others from purchasing the homes – and solidifying segregated patterns in the county’s housing for decades,” the report states.

Shannon was elected to the Board of Education in 1982 and served until 1984. She was the executive director of the Montgomery County Human Rights Commission and founder of the county’s Human Rights Hall of Fame, as MoCo360 reported at the time of the school’s renaming.

However, this is the first time the school has considered a renaming through MCPS’ new facilitation process using an outside firm and conducting community engagement sessions.

Suarez said it’s not Coaction Collective’s job to come to a conclusion about whether MCPS should change the name. The firm will take all the community comments from the listening sessions and survey and condense them into a report for the Board of Education in November. Suarez said this report will not make a recommendation as to whether the name should change; it will simply present the findings. In spring of 2024, the board will be able to review the report. However, this does not mean the board will necessarily make a decision at that time, Suarez said.

Two more in-person engagement sessions will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Shady Grove Middle School and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Flower Hill Elementary School. Two Zoom sessions will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 21 and from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 27. Spanish facilitation is available.

The school has also hosted one student specific engagement session, and Magruder principal Christopher Ascienzo said he plans to organize more and also reach out to specific student groups that are active in the school community, including a minority scholars program and the student government association.

Those interested in participating in a community engagement session about the potential Magruder name change can register at this link: bit.ly/MAGRUDERINPUT

The Magruder name change survey can be accessed at this link: bit.ly/MagruderRenamingSurvey

MoCo360 reporter Elia Griffin contributed to this story.



