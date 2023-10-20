Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-large) is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race, according to an announcement released Friday morning.

“The fights we talked about in this campaign are and always will be the fights of my life,” Jawando wrote in the press release. “But after thinking long and hard about this race in particular, I frankly no longer see a path for myself to victory… I cannot remain in a race I do not believe I can win.”

Jawando was the first to enter the race for U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D-Md.) seat in May after Cardin announced he would not run for reelection. Montgomery County Police officer indicted for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

According to Federal Election Commission reports released Sunday, Jawando was trailing Democratic frontrunners U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Dist. 6) and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) in fundraising. Trone has raised $9,978,838 – much of which came from his personal funds – and Alsobrooks has raised $3,256,403 since the beginning of the campaign cycle, while Jawando raised $751,524.

“I am sorry for those who will find this news disappointing – believe me, I am also disappointed,” Jawando wrote in the release. “But I am not going anywhere! I will continue serving the people of Maryland no matter what.”

Jawando cited “enacting Universal Basic Income, raising the minimum wage, creating Medicare for All, reforming the criminal justice system” as the main tenets of his campaign platform.

Advertisement

As a councilmember, Jawando has fronted legislation this session related to rent stabilization, limiting police traffic stops and raising the tipped minimum wage. He is considered by political observers to be one of the most progressive members of the 11-person, all-Democratic council.

Jawando did not say in his announcement whether he is endorsing any of the other Democrats running for the seat. Jawando was endorsed by Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.), former Montgomery County Council President Hans Riemer (D) and councilmember Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5).

Trone released a statement regarding Jawando’s decision Friday morning.

Advertisement

“While his Senate campaign is coming to an end, I know that he’ll continue to be a leader in the fight to expand educational opportunities, ensure that workers have a living wage, and fix our broken criminal justice system,” Trone wrote. “I fully support Will’s fight to create a more just society for all Marylanders, and we will work side by side to make that a reality.”