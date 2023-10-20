Morning notes MoCo’s Last Boston Market Restaurant Closes Permanently

The restaurant chain Boston Market, founded as Boston Chicken in 1985, closed its last Montgomery County establishment at 3825 Aspen Hill Rd in Northgate Plaza. This would be the third and last one that locks in the area after its Gaithersburg restaurant closed a few months ago, back in April, and its White Oak location shut its doors in early 2020.

Last January, Boston Market told The MoCo Show that it was supposed to open a new location in Rockville Pike. A few months later, a representative from the restaurant chain said that they signed a lease but never finished the process. Boston Market has been dealing with several issues across the country due to unpaid wages and other violations, according to FinanceBuzz. Montgomery County Police officer indicted for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

Sheperd’s Table Celebrates 40 Years of the Power of Community Giving

Shepherd’s Table, an organization in Silver Spring that assists people who struggle with food insecurity and homelessness, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. “We provide food and empower people,” said Carter-Conneen, Shepherd’s Table Board Chair Torey to Montgomery Community Media.

The organization has served over 2 million meals and now averages about 150 clients daily. Furthermore, it has seen a 38 percent increase in daily meals served during the first six months of 2023 [Montgomery Community Media].

A nor’easter could bring rain and winds to Montgomery County throughout the weekend

Meteorologists said that rain, urban flooding, and wind are across Maryland this weekend as a nor’easter forms along the East Coast. Rain will begin on Friday, and feverish temperatures will drop to around 60 once the weather system pushes through [Patch].

According to Accuweather, rainfall will trend upward from the eastern side of the Appalachians to the Mid-Atlantic coast, with the most significant amounts totaling 1 to 2 inches. From Baltimore to Washington, D.C., and Norfolk, Virginia, the rain will be more showery.

Today’s weather:

Rain is expected, starting at 2:00 p.m., with a high of 68 degrees.

