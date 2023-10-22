“We are devastated and heartbroken.”

The Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School said this about Omer Balva, 22, who attended their school in Rockville from ages 7 to 18, and was killed as an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reserve soldier in Israel on Friday.

At age 18 after graduating from high school, he moved to Israel to join the IDF, where he has been living ever since.

Staff Sgt. Balva, who was a reservist in the IDF Artillery Corps, was killed by anti-tank missile fire adjacent to Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, according to Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, IDF Spokesperson to International Media, in a daily newsletter.

Hezbollah terrorists from Lebanon “continue to fire anti-tank missiles at IDF forces and attempt to infiltrate the State of Israel,” the IDF said.

This is part of the larger war in Israel, which started on Oct. 7 when Hamas launched rockets toward Israel from Gaza and killed thousands and kidnapped hundreds of Israeli soldiers and civilians.

Balva is one of the 360,000 reservists who have been called back to the IDF to fight in the war, The Washington Post reported.

The Jewish Day School said he was a “beloved student” and a soldier who “proudly” served in the IDF.

“He was an unabashed advocate for the State of Israel. He is a hero to the State of Israel, the Jewish people, and the school. We mourn his loss,” the Jewish Day School said in an email statement.

Balva grew up in Rockville with his three siblings as an Israeli American. In a class presentation in 2018, he detailed his family’s history.

His parents are both from Tiberias, Israel, and moved to the Bethesda area in 1996 where Balva was born, according to his presentation.

“My passion has always been to protect Israel and suggest what is best for what I believe is the greatest country in the world,” Balva wrote in the presentation.

Rabbi Mitchel Malkus, Head of School at the Jewish Day School, shared his fond memories of Balva as a student.

“He is the kind of kid who lit up the room with his smile. He was really passionate. He was really warm and welcoming to people, and he was really loved by his friends and his teachers,” Malkus told MoCo360 on the phone. “So many people at school have fond memories of him.”

After completing his military service, he started studying Business & Economics at the Raphael Recanti International School, which is part of Reichman University, the school said in an Instagram post.

The Raphael Recanti International school said they were “devastated” about Balva’s death, in the social media post.

While Balva was visiting home in Rockville earlier this month, his reserve infantry unit in the IDF recalled him. Before he returned to Israel, he and his childhood friend Ethan Missner purchased supplies for soldiers of the 9203rd Battalion of the Alexandroni Brigade, including knee pads, elbow pads and earmuffs, The Washington Post reported.

Balva’s parents did not immediately respond to requests for comment over email.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.