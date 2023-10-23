For the third time in three weeks, an alleged bomb threat forced an evacuation Monday at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County police.

A spokesperson for MCPD, said police received a call at 10:40 a.m. reporting the bomb threat at the school and at 10:51 a.m. a shelter in pace was called out. Officers are currently at the school sweeping the building. UPDATE: Officers are still searching Blair HS. #MCPD #MCPNews pic.twitter.com/9GgpZtcTHg — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) October 23, 2023 IDF reserve soldier from Rockville killed Friday at Israel-Lebanon border

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 10:56 a.m. police posted that the high school was sheltering in place as officers worked to confirm the validity of the threat. At approximately 11:21 a.m., police posted on X that students will begin exiting the school building to allow officers to fully sweep the campus.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 13 and in the afternoon of Oct. 16, bomb threats at Blair High School were reported to and investigated by county police. Police determined both threats to be “not valid” after officers and K-9 units swept the building.

Blair principal Renay Johnson has not yet posted on X about today’s incident as she did for the two previous threats.

Advertisement

In one post, Johnson said that bomb threat incidents “can be unsettling” and school counselors, wellness center staff, school administrators and staff were available to meet with students.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.