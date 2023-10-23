Ben Yehuda Pizza in Silver Spring and Nut House Pizza in Wheaton are two of 20 kosher pizzerias across the United States participating in the “Slice Out Terror” fundraising campaign today.

For every slice sold, these restaurants will donate $1 to the Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces charity, whose donations are currently going to Israeli soldiers’ emergency needs.

“We believe in the power of unity and community,” said Josh Katz, owner of Ben Yehuda Pizza, one of the organizers of the event. “Every slice sold during ‘Slice Out Terror’ will make a tangible difference and show our unwavering support for those fighting for peace and security.” [Source of the Spring] Third bomb threat at Montgomery Blair High School in three weeks

Chip City will bring their cookies to Bethesda next month

New York’s Chip City will open its first Maryland location at the Shoppes of Bethesda at 4939 Elm St. on Nov. 3.

The cookie shop rotates through 18 flavors, switching it up with different menus each week. Some of these flavors include chocolate chip, dairy-free chocolate chip, blueberry cheesecake, peanut butter and jelly and Nutella sea salt.

Currently, other locations are serving seasonal Thanksgiving flavors, Pecan Pie, Sweet Potato S’mores, Pumpkin Spice Latte and White Chocolate Cranberry Oatmeal.

While most of their locations are in New York, Chip City also has shops in Connecticut, New Jersey and Florida. [The MoCo Show]

Multi-vehicle collision caused serious injuries Saturday

A person suffered serious injuries during a multi-vehicle collision in Potomac over the weekend, according to Montgomery County Police.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police said they responded to the area of Democracy Boulevard and Willowbrook Drive for the report of a collision.

One individual was then transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to police. [WJLA]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high of 61 degrees.

