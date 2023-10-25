“Hate has no place here!”

Gaithersburg City Councilmember Jim McNulty, stated on X, formerly Twitter, in a post about how he attended the “Wash Away Hate” event hosted by the Shaare Torah congregation Tuesday night.

McNulty said that he attended alongside Gaithersburg City Council Vice President Lisa Henderson and Maryland Dels. Joe Vogel (D-Dist. 17) and Julie Palakovich Carr (D-Dist. 17). Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Here’s how to participate. Hate has no place here! Tonight I joined City Councilmember @CMLisaHenderson, Delegate @JoeVogel_ , and Delegate @palakovichcarr at the Wash Away Hate event organized by Shaare Torah following the discovery of antisemetic graffiti in the Kentlands. pic.twitter.com/ToMyy79cwP — Jim McNulty (@jimmcnulty) October 24, 2023

Maryland Del. Ryan Spiegel (D-Dist. 17) also attended and posted about the event on his social media.

“Last night, our community came together at a beautiful gathering to ‘wash away hate.’ Thanks to all who came,” Spiegel said.

On Friday a heroic young man from my neighborhood died defending Israel. This week vulgar antisemitic graffiti was found in 2 different local parks near me. Last night, our community came together at a beautiful gathering to "wash away hate." Thanks to all who came. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/IHLglUi7en — Ryan Spiegel (@RySpiegel) October 25, 2023

Shaare Torah said in an email that they invited congregants and community members to the event, which was from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Kentlands Market Square, because of two antisemitic graffiti incidents that occurred in Gaithersburg this week.

Gaithersburg City Police said that at 7:17 p.m. Monday, they received a report of vandalism at the Kentlands Market Square in the 500 block of Main Street. Shaare Torah said the graffiti was between Crepes-a-Go-Go and Thai Tanium.

Shaare Torah said that multiple swastikas were drawn in chalk in the center of the commercial area, and a teen in the community discovered the chalk drawings. When the swastikas were still there several hours later, Shaare Torah members arrived to clean it off, according to the congregation.

A complainant told police that an unknown person drew antisemitic graffiti with chalk on the sidewalk near an office building, and when officers arrived, they did not find any drawings, according to police.

Shaare Torah also mentioned a second antisemitic incident in their email, saying that the word “kike,” an ethnic slur for Jewish people, was drawn onto a playground in the Lakelands, and was discovered Monday.

The congregation said that the City of Gaithersburg, law enforcement and the ADL have been notified, and the incidents are currently under investigation.

Police said that this is an ongoing investigation and urge anyone with information about this incident or video of this area to call the Gaithersburg Police’s Investigative Section at 301-258-6400 or anonymously report to the Gaithersburg Tip Line at 301-330-4471.

Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman said on social media that having these incidents occur in this community “hurts me (& all of us).”

Spiegel said on X that this is adding to the negative emotions many Jews have been feeling since the Hamas attacks on Israel started.

“It is hard to explain, but this is deeply personal for Jewish People everywhere,” Spiegel said. “We have been in a constant state of grief, distraction, despair, anger, & existential fear ever since Oct. 7. We need our friends, neighbors, colleagues, & community leaders to be there for us now.”

In Shaare Torah’s email to their congregation, signed by Rabbi Annie Lewis, Rabbi Yosef Goldman, Executive Director Matt Oziel and President Brian Abraham, they called on community members to come together during this extremely challenging time.

“These acts have had a chilling effect for many of us who heard about them, given the volume of antisemitic incidents we have witnessed recently, both locally and globally,” Shaare Torah said in the email. “In moments like this, we counter hate and fear by recommitting to shining our light, to living our Jewish lives in community, with courage and pride.”