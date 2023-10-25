One person was shot at Stewartown Local Park, located at 19700 Goshen Road in Gaithersburg, Wednesday afternoon, according to police radio communications.

Montgomery County Police were dispatched to the scene at 1:37 p.m. after a caller said someone got shot, and shortly after, another caller added that they heard four gunshots and someone screaming, according to the police dispatch.

At least one witness told police that they saw seven Black males at the scene, who scattered once the gunshots started, and one of them had a white husky with them, police said over the radio. Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Here’s how to participate.

The victim was found under the pavilion at the park suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, according to police radio communications.

Police said on the radio that they are still searching for the suspect(s).

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Advertisement