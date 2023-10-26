For at least the 10th time this month, Montgomery County Police officers were called Thursday to respond to a threat of a bomb in a county public school.

The threat at Burtonsville’s Paint Branch High School was determined, like the others, to be not valid, police said.

Police announced the Paint Branch bomb threat on X, formerly Twitter, at 11:20 a.m. and said the high school was cleared for students and staff to return at 12:45 p.m.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County Police announced that a 12-year-old was found to be responsible for seven bomb threats since Oct. 13: five at Montgomery Blair High School and one each for Oak View Elementary School and the Silver Spring International Middle School.

The 12-year-old will not be charged because, under Maryland law, a child under age 13 cannot be charged unless it’s for a violent crime, police said.

An MCPS employee confirmed to MoCo360 that this individual is a male MCPS student.

Under the MCPS Code of Conduct, the discipline for a student who issues bomb threats ranges from in-school discipline to suspension and expulsion.

On Wednesday, police said that both Albert Einstein High School and Springbrook High School also received non-valid bomb threats, and on Monday, Rockville High School received the same thing.

Police did not say if the 12-year-old is responsible for these threats as well.

Montgomery County Council’s Chair of the Education & Culture Committee Will Jawando (D-At-large) said in an email statement Wednesday that he is encouraged by Montgomery County Police’s close work with MCPS in investigating these bomb threats and supporting a “safe learning environment.”

“The safety of all our students, educators and staff is of the utmost importance,” Jawando said. “I am in contact with MCPS and MCPD regarding these recent incidents, and the Education and Culture Committee has ongoing discussions scheduled related to school safety. We are committed to keeping our communities safe.”

He added that “threats of violence harm our physical and mental wellbeing,” and that “we all deserve to be safe in our…schools.”

