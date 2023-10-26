As the Israel-Hamas war wages on, students in Montgomery County Public Schools are joining humanitarian relief efforts through fundraisers and helping their communities and peers process the violence and bloodshed.

Through community forums, joint statements from Jewish Student Unions (JSU) and Muslim Student Associations (MSA) and bake sales to raise funds, Jewish, Muslim and students of all backgrounds have found solace in their own communities and coming together as one.

Since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, more than 1,400 Israelis and 6,500 Palestinians have been killed; more than 5,400 Israelis and 18,000 Palestinians are injured; and more than 500,000 Israelis and 1.4 million Palestinians have been displaced as of Oct. 25, according to the Associated Press. Hamas has held more than 220 Israeli hostages in the Gaza, with four being released this past week. Former Farquhar MS teacher sues over MCPS principal’s alleged misconduct, system’s handling

The war has fueled a humanitarian and medical crisis in Gaza as resources dwindle and the Israeli military is preparing to launch a ground invasion into the territory. In addition, it has strengthened political divisions amongst Jewish, Muslim, Christian and Arab people across the world.

Ian Gaull, a senior at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda and the president of the school’s JSU, described the atmosphere at school as a “collective mourning and collective sadness and stress.” He said it has been a struggle to focus while in school.

“We’ve seen it all. We’ve seen the photos; we’ve seen the videos. It’s horrific. It’s disgusting,” Gaull said. “We all know that. What’s important is how we manage the emotional impact [and] the emotional devastation brought onto our community even here in Bethesda.”

To help bring students together and try to reach a collective understanding, Whitman’s MSA and JSU drafted a joint statement urging the school community to unite and grieve the “ongoing tragic loss of life.” Additionally, students were invited to participate in an Oct. 18 community forum. Students at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda joined together to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict as a community. Credit: Courtesy of Renia Ahmed

The goal of the forum was to create a safe space for all students to listen, discuss, process and grieve the violence and war taking place in Israel and Gaza, according to Gaull. It was held during lunch in the school’s media center.

An Instagram post about the forum forewarned that the meeting would be non-political and there was no space for debate. While at the forum students and even staff had the chance hear from Jewish and Muslim faith leaders from the community and discuss the conflict in breakout groups.

Renia Ahmed, a sophomore at Whitman and co-president and founder of the MSA, said the forum was “very productive” and helped students not just express their feelings and emotions surrounding the war, but also educate others who did not know a lot about the conflict.

She said that having the faith leaders present was a key part of the meeting. “They discussed the interfaith aspect of [the conflict]. And it was good, kind of, guiding morals for us to start the forum with,” she said.

Ahmed also mentioned that JSU and MSA groups in other high schools did not have a strong relationship, or in some cases tensions had grown because of the most recent Israel-Hamas conflict. She told MoCo360 that for her it was nice to see the student turnout at the forum and that the MSA has support from her Jewish classmates.

Students at Whitman plan to host a second community forum but have not set a date.

MCPS students are also organizing fundraisers and bake sales. On Oct. 22, students from JSU’s and Jewish clubs at eight high schools across the county organized a “Bake Against Hate” bake sale in downtown Bethesda.

According to Darci Rochkind, a senior at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and co-president of the JSU and president of No Place for Hate club, the Jewish Community Relations Council donated about $250 worth of baked goods.

By the end of the sale, students raised more than $4,800, said Rochkind, who wrote an opinion article about feeling silenced as a Jewish student in MCPS for MoCo360.

The students plan to donate the funds to the Jewish National Fund, a nonprofit organization based out of New York City and Israel that “builds a strong, vibrant future for the land and people of Israel through bold initiatives and Zionist education,” its website states.

A press release for the event stated the money raised will support the fund’s initiatives in “providing psychological assistance to traumatized children, supplying essential medical equipment to injured civilians and facilitating the safe evacuation of Israeli citizens from dangerous areas.”

Rachel Barold, a sophomore at Whitman High School and the president and founder of Whitman’s Jews4Change club, said that she was surprised by the turnout for the bake sale. At the bake sale, passerby and even local elected officials attended stopped by the pick up cookies, brownies and cupcakes. Credit: Elia Griffin

“The support that we’ve had is so amazing,” Barold said. “And I was just so proud to see everyone show up, donate and just the amazing work that we’ve been doing in the coalition that we’ve made.”

Students at the bake sale were met with support of not just passerby on the street and residents, but also from local elected officials such as Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8) and County Councilmember Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), staffers from the office of Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), officials from Montgomery County Public Schools central office including Brian Hull, the chief operations officer and Shella Cherry, the director of student leadership and extracurricular activities, and Board of Education member Lynne Harris.

Rabbi Adam Raskin, of Congregation Har Shalom in Potomac, (who is not related to Jamie Raskin) also stopped by the bake sale.

“These kids are just amazing. Like, whatever the issue they always come together,” Adam Raskin said. “They’re such great leaders, they self-organize, they self-promote, they reach out to politicians to school administrators to the community and they just do great work.”

Tensions on and off school grounds

Students across Muslim Student Associations in the school system are also looking to organize a fundraiser for humanitarian aid, according to Ahmed. She said they are planning to host the fundraiser at a mosque so they can have security and avoid “any possible drama that might arise if we have a fundraiser in a public space.”

Ahmed said that some students who are not part of MSAs have gone to meetings and told club members that Islam is a religion of violence or inherently evil.

Ahmed said it is difficult to see the violence and pain in Gaza and the hate and Islamophobia occurring in the United States, pointing to the stabbing death of Wadea Al-Fayoume in Illinois. The 6-year-old Palestinian boy was killed on Oct. 14 allegedly by a landlord who targeted him and his mother because they were Muslim.

Students at The Pitch, the student-run newspaper at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, reported that some MSA and the Middle Eastern North African club (MENA) members at the school felt it may be too soon to hold a joint meeting with the school’s JSU over concerns that they might face backlash from classmates. They also expressed that they “feel ignored and overlooked by the wider school community,” the Pitch reported.

Some Muslim and Arab students have faced censorship of their views supporting Palestine amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. This was the case for students in the MSA at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, who were told to rewrite their statement in support of Palestine that they posted on social media.

MoCo360 spoke with a student from the Richard Montgomery MSA who requested to remain anonymous because they were concerned for their safety at school. They said that school administrators and the principal asked the club to take down their original statement that they posted on social and post a new one.

The original statement was first written by students from the MSA at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, according to the student.

“We posted something that was in solidarity with Palestine and to parents at the school, they felt that it was an endorsement of Hamas. But it wasn’t. So, we worked with our principal,” they said. “… But the main thing was that [the statement] said, we support all Palestinians regardless of religion. And the parents felt that the word ‘all’ made it seem like we supported both innocent civilians and militants.

“So, I then took out the word all and resent it. But there were still some administrators who didn’t appreciate that we mentioned apartheid in our post. So, then she asked us to completely rewrite it,” they said.

The student said with the help of the Georgetown University Muslim Student Association, a friend who is a journalist and the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), they were able to rewrite a statement that was “more diplomatic.”

“The fact that people were so quick to associate us with [the word terrorist] was very frustrating and incredibly upsetting, but I’m really happy that we were able to find a compromise that still reflects our values, and reflects our stance without disrespecting anybody, or diminishing the suffering of other people,” they said.

Jewish students have also faced similar tensions in school. Barold, a student at Whitman said the response within school has been a “mixed bag.” She said some students have told her, “Hamas is doing a favor for killing all those Jews,” while others have approached her to lend their support.

Students at Whitman are no stranger to antisemitism within their schools. Antisemitic graffiti was found at least four times on the school’s campus last school year and incidents have been reported across the school system since the start of 2023. In September, Montgomery Blair High School Principal Renay Johnson reported that a group of students were seen “performing an antisemitic salute.”

As the county grapples with the spike in antisemitism over the past year, the war and violence in Israel and Gaza has prompted the county to provide more than $300,000 to Jewish, Muslim, Sikh and Zoroastrian communities to enhance security in their communities.

Still, MCPS students continue to look for ways to organize and fundraise to aid for victims of the violence from the Israel-Hamas war. Many are simply looking for connection, community and support as the horrors of war and terrorism make their way onto social media and political divisions build tension.

