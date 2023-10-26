Each week, MoCo360 will select Shining Stars of the Week from Montgomery County public and private schools.

Here are the standouts from the week of Oct. 26:

Varsity Girls Volleyball

Richard Montgomery opposite/setter Ema Djordjevic. Credit: Richard Montgomery

Opposite/Setter Ema Djordjevic helped propel the Richard Montgomery Rockets to victory over the Winston Churchill High School Bulldogs from Potomac on Oct. 23.

Djordjevic, a junior at the Rockville school, earned her first triple double of the season registering 21 kills with a .486 hitting percentage, 16 assists and 11 digs. That tally took Djordjevic to 100 digs for the season. Djordjevic also leads the Rockets in aces, second in digs and third in blocks.

With five aces, Djordjevic also claimed 66 for the season ranking her second in Maryland. Djordjevic earned her 200th assist of the season giving her 400 for her career with 179 kills for the season putting her 13 shy from 500 total.

Paint Branch running back Roman Spikes. Credit: Paint Branch

Running Back Roman Spikes led the Paint Branch Panthers to a 35-19 victory over the Blair Blazers on Oct. 20.

Spikes, a senior, carried 23 times for 138 yards for a 6-yard average and four touchdowns for the Burtonsville school.

Next up for Paint Branch (4-4) is an away game vs. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (5-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. Blake wide receiver/free safety Kai Cooper. Credit: Blake

Wide Receiver/Free Safety Kai Cooper helped lead the Blake Bengals to a 40-0 win over Northwood on Oct. 20.

Cooper had two receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, Cooper has 30 receptions for 345 yards and seven touchdowns. Cooper’s career 12 receiving touchdowns is a new school record.

Blake takes its 8-0 record against the Blair Barons (2-6) in a battle of Silver Spring schools.

Varsity Girls Soccer

Senior Annie Faraone scored a hat trick in Quince Orchard’s 5-0 win against the Sherwood Warriors (8-4) on Oct. 19. The victory against Sherwood capped the Cougars’ first undefeated regular season.

Quince Orchard senior Annie Faraone takes a shot. Credit: Quince Orchard

Faraone also scored the game-sealing goal for the Gaithersburg squad against Silver Spring’s Blair Barons in the 2-0 county championship on Monday.

Coaches and athletic directors, we want to hear from you!

